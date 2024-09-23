Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sangram Singh makes History! Defeats Pakistani fighter, becomes first Indian wrestler to win MMA fight

    Indian wrestler Sangram Singh has made his mark in the world of MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) by winning his debut fight at the Gama International Fighting Championship.

    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

    Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Champion Sangram defeated Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Naseer, who is seventeen years younger than him, in just 1 minute and 30 seconds, becoming the first Indian male wrestler to win a mixed martial arts competition. Indian wrestler Sangram Singh registered a blistering victory in the 93 kg weight category in the eleven-country competition. Sangram secured a clear victory through his balanced intellect and display of individuality. He is a proponent of traditional wrestling and dedicated to training.

    “I am extremely proud to bring this victory to India. This win is a step in the direction of MMA having a great future in India. This is a testament to one’s own hard work. It is my belief that global recognition will encourage the Indian government to implement programs that support mixed martial arts (MMA) and inspire youth to pursue this sport.”

    “I have no doubt that this will inspire countless young athletes to discover their inner strength, strive for greatness, and overcome the barriers within the world of mixed martial arts,” said Sangram Singh after the victory.

    He further added, “I cannot thank my Indian coach, Bhupesh Kumar, enough for his unwavering guidance. He has been with me every step of the way. I am also deeply indebted to my international coach, David, who supported me full-time when I switched to mixed martial arts and helped me develop my skills. I wouldn't have been as well prepared for this fight if they hadn't supported me.”

