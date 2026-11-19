Australian captain Pat Cummins was confronted by reporters outside his home regarding Cameron Bancroft's ball-tampering allegations. Fans slammed the media for invading his privacy and questioning their journalistic ethics.

Australian Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins was confronted by reporters outside his home following his former national teammate Cameron Bancroft’s explosive allegations that the entire Australian team knew about the ball-tampering plan during the 2018 South Africa tour.

After Usman Khawaja and David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper to tamper with the ball during the 2018 Cape Town Test, detailed his version of the incident in a 4000-word column published in Western Australia on Wednesday, November 18, alleging that the wider playing group and coaching staff were aware of the ball-tampering plot.

In his explosive claim, Bancroft said that Australia's fast bowlers, including Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc, regularly gave him feedback on the field regarding whether the sandpaper was helping generate reverse swing. The Western Australia batter added that Cummins’ press conference, where he denied Usman Khawaja’s allegations, left him feeling ‘angry, betrayed, and alone '.

Also Read: Pat Cummins Stance Remains Unchanged on 2018 Sandpapergate Scandal

Cummins Confronted by Reporters Outside Home

Following an explosive column written by Cameron Bancroft regarding the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal, television crews and journalists gathered outside Pat Cummins' Sydney residence to press the Australian Test skipper for a direct response.

In a video that went viral on social media, Cummins was seen stepping out of his house to head to training at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) when a group of journalists surrounded him and sought his response to Bancroft’s allegations.

A journalist was heard asking Cummins, ‘Anything to say to Bancroft’s comments?’ The Australian skipper replied, ‘So sorry,’ before another reporter remarked, ‘You’re probably not that sorry.’ The Australian Test and ODI captain then thanked journalists and walked away without addressing the allegations.

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Last week, Pat Cummins held a press conference at the SCG, where he strongly dismissed Usman Khawaja’s allegations that the entire Australian team knew about the ball-tampering plan, calling them ‘utter nonsense’ and insisting that he did not know sandpaper was being taken onto the field during the 2018 South Africa tour.

However, Cameron Bancroft’s explosive revelations directly contradicted Cummins’ account, with the former opener alleging that the entire Australian team, including the fast bowlers, knew about the use of sandpaper to tamper with the ball during the 2018 South Africa tour.

‘Journalism At Its Lowest’: Fans Condemn Media For Cornering Cummins At Home

A group of journalists confronting Pat Cummins outside his home after Cameron Bancroft’s explosive claim regarding 2018 sandpapergate has sparked strong reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with many fans criticising the reporters for invading the Australian skipper’s privacy and questioning their journalistic ethics.

Taking to their X handles, many fans condemned the journalists for gathering outside Cummins’ private residence, with some calling their actions ‘crossing the line’ and ‘disgusting,’ while others described the reporters as ‘vultures’ and labelled the incident ‘shameful’.

Another section of fans questioned the media’s lack of respect for personal boundaries, with some expressing concern for Cummins’ wife and children. However, a few acknowledged that journalists were doing their job but maintained that confronting a player at his private residence was unacceptable.

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Meanwhile, Pat Cummins was rested from the home white-ball series against England due to workload management and is expected to return to action for the upcoming four-Test series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin in Perth on December 9.

Also Ready: Healy Warns Sandpapergate Comments Could Taint Aussie Stars Legacies