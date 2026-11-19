India's decision to drop Mohammed Siraj for the first Test against New Zealand has sparked debate. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended the choice, stating management picked the strongest combination to face the Kiwi top-order's lefties.

India Benches Siraj for Wellington Test Raising Selection Questions

Wellington [New Zealand], November 19 (ANI): Mohammed Siraj, India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, was left out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Thursday, sparking questions over the team management's selection strategy and the decision to bench one of its most successful red-ball bowlers. Siraj's omission emerged as one of the biggest talking points after India opted for Anshul Kamboj in their pace-heavy playing XI. The youngster featured alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep, forming a four-pronged pace attack, while the experienced Siraj was left on the sidelines despite his impressive record in the ongoing WTC cycle.

However, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended the team management's decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand, stating that the selected combination was considered the strongest possible by the captain and management. “The team management and captain are responsible for selecting the playing XI based on what they believe is the best combination. I think everyone felt this was the strongest possible XI, and that's the team they went with. I don't see anything wrong with that decision. The management picked the best eleven they thought could take the field, and that's all there is to it," Kotak told the reporters after the conclusion of Day 1 of the 1st Test in Wellington on Thursday.

Kotak also shed light on Washington Sundar's inclusion in the playing XI, highlighting the all-rounder's effectiveness against left-handed batters. With four of New Zealand's top-order batters being left-handed, Sundar's off-spin was considered a key factor in India's team combination. "We preferred Washy as their top order had four left-handers. For this match, this is the best possible bowling attack," he said. Further questions were raised over India's team selection after the visitors, despite reducing New Zealand to 60/4, failed to capitalise on their early advantage. Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips staged a remarkable fightback, guiding the hosts to 243/5 at stumps on Day 1 of the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. Nicholls remained unbeaten on 113, while Phillips was closing in on a century at 94 not out after 82 overs. (ANI)