Lucknow Super Giants have traded veteran Mohammed Shami and spinner M Siddharth to Rajasthan Royals for all-rounder Sam Curran. LSG Director Tom Moody emphasizes the need for a versatile middle-order batter and new-ball bowling options.

Lucknow Super Giants Acquire Sam Curran in Strategic IPL 2027 Trade

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Global Director of Cricket Tom Moody spoke on trading pace veteran Mohammed Shami and spinner M Siddharth to Rajasthan Royals (RR) for England all-rounder Sam Curran, saying that with the emergence of young Indian pacers, there was enough depth in the pace department, but the team missed an all-rounder at number six or seven. Shami will represent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season after being traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Shami, who was acquired by LSG for Rs 10 crore, will move to Rajasthan Royals for a revised fee of Rs 8 crore. Left-arm spinner M Siddharth will also move from LSG to RR at his existing fee of Rs 75 lakh. Siddharth will add another bowling option to the Rajasthan franchise. Meanwhile, all-rounder Curran has been traded from RR to LSG at his existing fee of Rs 2.4 crore.

Speaking on JioStar's 'TATA IPL 2027 Retention Special', Moody said about the trade that they needed an all-rounder who could bat anywhere in the middle-order and bowl with the new ball and in slog overs, with England's Curran fitting the bill. "Just recently, we had the trade with Rajasthan Royals involving Mohammed Shami and Siddharth, and we got Sam Curran in return. With a heavy heart, we let go of Shami. He is a modern icon of the game and has had such a decorated career in India. But with the emergence of players like Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan, and the pace bowlers behind them in Akash Singh and Arjun Tendulkar, we felt we had the depth in our bowling unit to afford that trade," he said. "One of the things we were really missing was that all-rounder in our top six or top seven, to give us the flexibility to play different combinations and bat deep, which we could not do last season. With Sam Curran's addition, we now have a left-arm seam option with the new ball, someone who can bowl at the death, and a batter who can bat anywhere in the middle order. That kind of all-round ability is exactly what we needed to balance our XI, and Sam Curran solves that issue for us," he added.

Squad Overhaul and Future Plans

Moody also said that after a last-place finish last season with just four wins in 14 matches, there were "clearly some gaps within the squads" which needed to be looked after. A struggling Rishabh Pant (312 runs in 13 innings with a fifty) was traded to Delhi Capitals (DC), in exchange for spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has played for UP state at the Ekana Stadium, the home stadium of LSG. The presence of Kuldeep will help LSG get more wickets in the middle phase at their home stadium, feels Moody.

He also revealed that Curran was not the only all-rounder they had considered, as they were in talks with Punjab Kings (PBKS) to acquire veteran Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, but could not reach a "common ground". Speaking on the trade window still being open and any chances for more players coming in, Moody said, "The trade window is still very much on our mind. We are always open to strengthening our squad, and the trade window is one way we can do that."