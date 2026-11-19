Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended India's reliance on Jasprit Bumrah and the selection of the playing XI after New Zealand recovered from 60/4 to 243/5 on a challenging opening day of the first Test in Wellington.

Kotak Defends Reliance on Bumrah Amid Bowling Selection Scrutiny

Wellington [New Zealand], November 19 (ANI): Amid growing questions over India's relatively inexperienced bowling attack and its reliance on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended the team's dependence on the premier seamer, saying his exceptional skills make him a bowler any side would naturally rely on.

India's selection came under scrutiny after the visitors failed to capitalise on reducing New Zealand to 60/4. Mohammed Siraj's omission, despite being India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing WTC cycle, raised questions, with Anshul Kamboj preferred in a four-seamer attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep.

“See, Jasprit Bumrah is the kind of bowler any team would depend on, not just India, because of the exceptional skills he possesses. Secondly, I don't know if you noticed, but the bowling workload was distributed fairly evenly, with spells of 17, 15, 15 and 15 overs. It's not as if Bumrah bowled 30 overs while the others bowled just 10 each. His overs were rotated with the other bowlers, so there was no reason for him to bowl 30 overs. I think he is a bowler with unbelievable skills, and whenever the team management feels it is the right time to use him, they will turn to him," Kotak told the reporters after the conclusion of Day 1 of the 1st Test in Wellington on Thursday.

Bumrah was once again the stand out bowler for India with figures of 3/52 from 17 overs, while Kamboj claimed one wicket for 57 runs. Akash Deep also picked up a wicket.

Kotak also defended the team management's decision to leave Siraj out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand, stating that the selected combination was considered the strongest possible by the captain and management. “The team management and captain are responsible for selecting the playing XI based on what they believe is the best combination. I think everyone felt this was the strongest possible XI, and that's the team they went with. I don't see anything wrong with that decision. The management picked the best eleven they thought could take the field, and that's all there is to it," Kotak added.

Despite reducing New Zealand to 60/4, India failed to capitalise on their early advantage as Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips orchestrated a remarkable fightback to take the hosts to 243/5 at stumps on Day 1 of the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. Nicholls remained unbeaten on a magnificent 113, while Phillips was closing in on his century at 94 not out after 82 overs. What initially appeared to be a dominant day for India turned into a commanding recovery for New Zealand, with the unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership shifting the momentum firmly in the hosts' favour.