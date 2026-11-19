Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips rescued New Zealand from 70/5, putting the hosts in a strong position at 243/5 against India on Day 1 of the opening Test in Wellington, with both batters approaching or having secured significant milestones.

Nicholls and Phillips Lead New Zealand Fightback Against Team India

Wellington [New Zealand], November 19 (ANI): After spearheading New Zealand's remarkable fightback against India, Henry Nicholls stressed the need to build on the momentum, saying he and Glenn Phillips would aim to extend their unbeaten partnership and push the first-innings total as high as possible on Day 2. Nicholls and Phillips produced a remarkable fightback to put New Zealand in a strong position at 243/5 at stumps on Day 1 of the opening Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday.

At stumps on Day 1, New Zealand were 243/5 after 82 overs, with Nicholls 113 and Phillips closing in on his century at 94 unbeaten on the crease. “We want to get as many runs as possible. Considering where we were earlier and where we are now, it's pleasing that Glenn and I have managed to remain unbeaten overnight. However, we know we have to put in the hard work again tomorrow. The Indian bowlers will come back fresh in the morning, and our priority will be to build on this partnership and take the total as high as possible," Nicholls told the reporters after the conclusion of Day 1 of the 1st Test in Wellington on Thursday.

Nicholls also hailed Phillips for his aggressive approach and ability to put bowlers under pressure, saying their contrasting yet proactive styles complemented each other and made batting together easier. “Glenn is great to bat with. The way he counterattacks and runs between the wickets puts tremendous pressure on the bowlers. We complement each other well because we are both very busy at the crease. When you have someone at the other end who is constantly looking to put the bowlers under pressure, it makes your job a little easier. He's also quite entertaining, as you might have heard on the stump mic, with some of his reactions to deliveries. He's a valuable part of our batting line-up, and his approach is quite different, as we saw from the very beginning today, " he added.

Nicholls led the resurgence with a magnificent century, remaining unbeaten on 113 off 221 deliveries, including 14 boundaries. The left-handed batter showcased tremendous patience and discipline, playing the ball late and getting firmly behind the line to counter India's pace attack. At the other end, Phillips complemented him brilliantly with an unbeaten 94 off 182 balls, striking 13 boundaries. He brought an attacking dimension to the partnership, rotating the strike effectively and capitalising on scoring opportunities to keep the scoreboard moving. The pair stitched together an unbeaten 173-run partnership for the sixth wicket off 322 deliveries, completely shifting the momentum in New Zealand's favour after the hosts had slipped to 70/5. What began as a dominant day for India turned into a memorable fightback from New Zealand, with the hosts firmly regaining control through Nicholls and Phillips' outstanding partnership.