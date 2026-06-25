Morocco secured a 4-2 victory over Haiti to advance to the World Cup Round of 32. Ismael Saibari made history as the first African player to score in all three group stage matches, netting his third goal in the thrilling comeback win.

Morocco's Ismael Saibari made history during the FIFA World Cup group stage clash against Haiti, as he scored yet another goal in his third successive appearance in this tournament so far. Morocco secured a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Haiti in an entertaining FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash in Atlanta, coming from behind twice to confirm their place in the World Cup Round of 32 as group runners-up.

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Saibari's Historic Feat

As per OptaJoe, Saibari is the first African player to score in each of his team's three group stage matches in the World Cup, having found the net against Brazil and Scotland as well. He is also the first African player to score three goals in a single FIFA World Cup since Asamoah Gyan did it for Ghana in 2010.

Match Recap

Coming to the match, Haiti made a dream start, shocking Morocco in the 10th minute. Lenny Joseph reacted quickly inside the box after a dangerous cross from Jean-Kevin Duverne, with the ball deflecting off goalkeeper Yassine Bounou for an own goal to give Haiti a 1-0 lead. Notably, the goal marked Haiti's first at the World Cup in 52 years.

Morocco pushed forward in search of an equaliser and eventually found it in the 39th minute when Achraf Hakimi scored from close range after Bilal El Khannouss' effort was saved and rebounded into his path.

The match remained open and dramatic, and Haiti struck again just before the break. Wilson Isidor produced a stunning long-range curling effort in the 43rd minute to restore Haiti's lead at 2-1. However, Morocco responded almost immediately, with Ismael Saibari finishing a well-placed cross from Hakimi in stoppage time to level the match at 2-2 going into halftime.

Second-Half Surge Seals Victory

Morocco dominated possession in the second half, controlling around 70% of the ball and creating several chances, but Haiti defended resiliently with goalkeeper Johny Placide making key saves to keep the score level.

Despite their control, Morocco had to rely on tactical changes to break through. The turning point came after substitutions around the 70th minute, with Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine added to increase attacking intensity.

Rahimi made an instant impact, scoring in the 78th minute after pouncing on a loose ball from a corner to put Morocco ahead for the first time. As Haiti pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Morocco struck on the counter in the 89th minute. Rahimi turned provider this time, delivering a low cut-back for Gessime Yassine to finish into an empty net, sealing a 4-2 win.

Morocco finished strongly with 22 shots and 11 on target the FIFA website, while Haiti exited the tournament with pride after a spirited performance.