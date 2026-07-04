Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin lauded FIFA World Cup debutants Cabo Verde for their spirited run, which saw them reach the Round of 32 and push defending champions Argentina to a narrow 3-2 defeat in extra time. #FIFAworldcup

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has hailed the FIFA World Cup debutants Cabo Verde for their impressive performances on their tournament debut, which saw them push defending champions Argentina to the limit before eventually going down 3-2 after extra time.

Cabo Verde's FIFA World Cup campaign may not have ended with a victory, but their spirited run earned widespread admiration. The debutants held European champions Spain to a goalless draw, shared points with Saudi Arabia, and also drew against former champions Uruguay, results that helped them secure a Round of 32 berth in their maiden appearance at the global event.

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Against Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the knockout stage, the Vozinha-powered side showed that their success had more to do with resilience, determination and hard work than sheer luck, taking the match to extra time, untill an own goal from Diney Borges handed the defending champions a ticket to the round of 16.

'Remember the name': Ashwin's tribute

In a post shared on X, Ashwin praised the team's remarkable performance in the tournament, which saw them clinch the berth to the round of 32 in the tournament. "Whatever happens from here on in. Remember the name "CAPE VERDE" What a team and what a show they have put on so far this World Cup. #FIFAworldcup," posted the Indian cricket legend.

Argentina vs Cabo Verde: Match Recap

Coming to the match, Cabo Verde, making their first appearance in the World Cup knockout stages, started brightly and tested Argentina early through Ryan Mendes before the South American giants gradually asserted control. The breakthrough came in the 29th minute when Lionel Messi produced a moment of brilliance, controlling Lisandro Martinez's diagonal pass before firing into the roof of the net. The strike marked his seventh goal of the tournament, taking him to the top of the Golden Boot standings.

Argentina looked comfortable before halftime, but Cabo Verde returned with renewed intensity after the break. Their persistence paid off just before the hour mark when Mendes released Deroy Duarte, who finished confidently from a tight angle to score his country's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal and level the contest.

Despite creating several chances, Argentina were repeatedly denied by veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, whose outstanding saves from Messi kept the scores level and forced the match into extra time.

Extra Time Drama

Argentina restored their advantage almost immediately after extra time began as Lisandro Martinez converted from close range following a corner in the 92nd minute. Yet Cabo Verde refused to back down, with Sidny Lopes Cabral producing a stunning curling effort in the 103rd minute from a tight angle to make it 2-2 once again.

The decisive moment came in the second half of extra time when Messi's corner was met by Romero, whose powerful header took a slight deflection off Diney Borges before finding the back of the net in the 111th minute. Cabo Verde nearly forced penalties late on, but Emiliano Martinez produced a vital save to deny Lopes Cabral's powerful free-kick and secure Argentina's progress.

Argentina will now face Egypt in the Round of 16, while Cabo Verde exit the tournament after earning widespread praise for their debut World Cup campaign (ANI)