Egypt has made history. They've reached the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time ever. They beat Australia in a nail-biting penalty shootout. After the match, coach Hossam Hassan dedicated this massive win to the people of Palestine.

Dallas: Egypt is on cloud nine! They've created history by entering the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time. In a tense pre-quarterfinal match in Dallas, they defeated Australia 4-2 in a penalty shootout. After the match, coach Hossam Hassan grabbed headlines by waving a Palestinian flag. The game had to be decided on penalties after both teams were locked at a 1-1 score even after extra time.

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Egypt had taken an early lead in the 13th minute itself. Emam Ashour scored a superb header from a cross by Karim Hafez. However, Australia managed to equalise in the second half, thanks to a mistake by Egyptian defender Mohamed Hany. After a tough fight, the match went into a shootout, where Egypt held their nerve to win.

Hassan's Emotional Gesture

Immediately after the victory, coach Hossam Hassan walked onto the pitch with a Palestinian flag and dedicated this historic win to the people of Palestine. 'My heart and soul are with them. May God have mercy on their martyrs,' Hassan told the media. He added that this victory is for the people of Egypt as well as for the good people of Palestine.

This is a huge moment for Egypt, a team that had never won a World Cup knockout match before this. Their next challenge is a big one. They will face the defending champions, Argentina, in Atlanta.