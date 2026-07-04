Thierry Henry praised Cabo Verde's historic FIFA World Cup debut, stating belief, not population size, is key to success. Cabo Verde, the smallest nation to reach the knockouts, exited after a thrilling 3-2 loss to Argentina in the round of 32.

Following Cabo Verde's historic FIFA World Cup campaign, which saw them bow out in the round of 32 after a loss to defending champions Argentina, former Arsenal and France football legend said that it does not matter how many people a nation has, but the belief to achieve something does.

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Cabo Verde, with a population of approximately 530,000, became the smallest nation to reach the FIFA World Cup knockout stage, that too on their debut. With a brave goalless draw against European champions Spain, a draw against Uruguay and a world-class showing in a 3-2 loss against Argentina, the Vozinha-powered team has shown that, irrespective of its population, inexperience and popularity at a global level, it belonged at the World Cup, emerging as one of its most wholesome success stories.

Henry: 'It Does Not Matter the Amount of People You Have'

Speaking on Fox Sports, Henry said, "You know what's actually impressive? It is not so much on how they played and everything, which is impressive, but the number of people who live there."

"How do you believe that you can do that? This is why I always say to people like, it reminds me, I know it's not the same competition, Iceland. And what Iceland did at one point, and I know it was the Euro (first appearance in 2016, reaching quarterfinals) and I know it was against your beloved England, but it reminded me, sorry, that it does not matter the amount of people that you have, if you have that belief that you can achieve something, you can always do it," he added.

On a concluding note, Henry said that Cabo Verde is a "good reminder of not believing in what people can say about where you're from".

"Make them know and let them know where you're from with how you perform. Now everybody knows where Cabo Verde is. That is the most important thing," he signed off.

Thrilling Knockout Clash Against Argentina

Coming to the match, Cabo Verde, making their first appearance in the World Cup knockout stages, started brightly and tested Argentina early through Ryan Mendes before the South American giants gradually asserted control.

The breakthrough came in the 29th minute when Lionel Messi produced a moment of brilliance, controlling Lisandro Martinez's diagonal pass before firing into the roof of the net. The strike marked his seventh goal of the tournament, taking him to the top of the Golden Boot standings.

Argentina looked comfortable before halftime, but Cabo Verde returned with renewed intensity after the break. Their persistence paid off just before the hour mark when Mendes released Deroy Duarte, who finished confidently from a tight angle to score his country's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal and level the contest.

Despite creating several chances, Argentina were repeatedly denied by veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, whose outstanding saves from Messi kept the scores level and forced the match into extra time.

Argentina restored their advantage almost immediately after extra time began as Lisandro Martinez converted from close range following a corner in the 92nd minute. Yet Cabo Verde refused to back down, with Sidny Lopes Cabral producing a stunning curling effort in the 103rd minute from a tight angle to make it 2-2 once again.

The decisive moment came in the second half of extra time when Messi's corner was met by Romero, whose powerful header took a slight deflection off Diney Borges before finding the back of the net in the 111th minute.

Cabo Verde nearly forced penalties late on, but Emiliano Martinez produced a vital save to deny Lopes Cabral's powerful free-kick and secure Argentina's progress.

Argentina will now face Egypt in the Round of 16, while Cabo Verde exit the tournament after earning widespread praise for their debut World Cup campaign.