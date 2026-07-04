Argentina's captain Lionel Messi is just unstoppable! He's made history yet again at the FIFA World Cup, scoring against Cape Verde to take his total tally to 20 goals. This goal also puts him on top of a long list of other records, including scoring in consecutive matches.

Miami: Argentina's captain Lionel Messi has added another feather to his cap, and honestly, we've lost count! In the knockout match against Cape Verde at Miami Stadium, Messi scored a goal that took his total World Cup tally to an unbelievable 20 goals. With this, he has once again broken his own record for the most World Cup goals in the history of both men's and women's football.

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A Shower of Records

Messi has been on fire in this World Cup, scoring seven goals so far. This makes him the first player ever to score seven goals in two back-to-back World Cup editions, after he did the same in Qatar 2022. This performance has also pushed him past Kylian Mbappé to the top spot in the race for the Golden Boot.

The records just keep tumbling. Messi is now the first player in World Cup history to score in eight consecutive matches, netting a total of 12 goals in these games.

He also became the first player since 1960 to score in five consecutive knockout stage matches. Another incredible record to his name is scoring against the most number of different countries in the World Cup – 14 teams. To put that in perspective, legends like Jürgen Klinsmann, Ronaldo Nazário, and Miroslav Klose have scored against 10 teams each.

With this victory, Argentina has entered the quarter-finals. Their next match is against Egypt on July 7 at the Atlanta Stadium.