Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Unbelievable': Sergio Perez pips Ferraris to take pole at Saudi Arabian Formula 1 GP

    Sergio Perez scored his first pole position at the Jeddah Corniche race circuit in Saudi Arabia when he put his Red Bull Racing car ahead of the two prancing horses of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

    Red Bull Racing Sergio Perez pips Ferraris to take pole at Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Priz
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jeddah Saudi Arabia, First Published Mar 27, 2022, 12:58 AM IST

    Sergio Perez scored his first pole position at the Jeddah Corniche race circuit in Saudi Arabia when he put his Red Bull Racing car ahead of the two prancing horses of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

    The Mexican has had to wait for 215 races to score his first pole position. 

    The Ferraris had the pace and locked out the top two slots with just seconds to go for the qualifying session to end, but Sergio Perez crashed the party by going two-tenths of a second faster than Leclerc.

    While Perez clocked 1:28:200 on his final flying lap, the gap between him and Leclerc was just 0.025 seconds while Sainz was 0.202 behind the Red Bull driver.

    "Unbelievable," said Perez moments after parking his car.

    Pole position number 2 Leclerc said, "Clearly did not expect Perez to come up with a lap like that."

    Perez's team-mate and the defending world champion, Max Verstappen seemed to struggle with the grip on his tires and ended up fourth on the grid for Sunday's race.

    The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying would also be remembered for multiple events, one of which was terrifying while another was simply put, unbelievable.

    The qualifying session had to be red-flagged after Haas racing team drive Mick Schumacher rammed into the crash barrier at 170 mph. He was taken to the hospital for scans and is reported to be fine. But the same cannot be said about his car that was smashed beyond repair. 

    The other big jolt was the shocking knockout of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from Qualifying one session. Hamilton's Mercedes simply lacked the pace on Saturday evening and was even struggling during the third practice session earlier in the evening.

    Also Read: 'So sorry, guys': Lewis Hamilton knocked out of Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

    Also Read: Also Read: Saudi Arabian GP: What Formula 1 drivers think of Saudi execution spree

    Image: Pole position qualifier Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 26, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2022, 1:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders: Ravindra Jadeja kicks off CSK captaincy with loss to KKR, social media surprised-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jadeja kicks off CSK captaincy with loss to KKR, social media lauds Dhoni

    Mercedes Lewis Hamilton knocked out of Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

    'So sorry, guys': Lewis Hamilton knocked out of Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: BCCI felicitates Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain and other Olympians during season opener-ayh

    IPL 2022: BCCI felicitates Neeraj Chopra and other Olympians during season opener

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuvraj Singh warns Kolkata Knight Riders KKR Sheldon Jackson for keeping wickets without helmet-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuvraj warns KKR's Sheldon Jackson for keeping wickets without helmet

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Wish I could enter Wankhede Stadium donning the yellow jersey - Suresh Raina-ayh

    IPL 2022: Wish I could enter Wankhede donning the yellow jersey - Suresh Raina

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders: Ravindra Jadeja kicks off CSK captaincy with loss to KKR, social media surprised-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jadeja kicks off CSK captaincy with loss to KKR, social media lauds Dhoni

    Mercedes Lewis Hamilton knocked out of Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

    'So sorry, guys': Lewis Hamilton knocked out of Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

    Exclusive Oscars 2022 6 time Academy Award winner Namit Malhotra man behind VFX of Dune No Time to Die drb

    Exclusive: Meet Namit Malhotra, Indian in Oscar race for 'Dune', 'No Time to Die'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: BCCI felicitates Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain and other Olympians during season opener-ayh

    IPL 2022: BCCI felicitates Neeraj Chopra and other Olympians during season opener

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuvraj Singh warns Kolkata Knight Riders KKR Sheldon Jackson for keeping wickets without helmet-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuvraj warns KKR's Sheldon Jackson for keeping wickets without helmet

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon
    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor gcw

    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor

    Video Icon
    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon