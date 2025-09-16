Randy Orton’s tense moment with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown had a surprising cause. Here’s what happened.

Randy Orton’s loss to Drew McIntyre on the September 12 episode of SmackDown came with an unexpected flash of tension between the two veterans. While the match ultimately advanced a major storyline, a specific in-ring moment reportedly left “The Viper” visibly unhappy.

The incident occurred while Orton was selling a knee injury during the bout. Drew McIntyre executed a move that sent Orton into the ropes, but the landing caused Randy Orton’s legs to awkwardly tangle against them. The maneuver itself is a common spot in wrestling, yet in this instance, it appeared to catch Orton off guard.

Moments later, Orton rolled out of the ring, bracing himself against the barricade with his head lowered. Orton shouted to the referee, “25 goddamn years and nobody has slammed me against the goddamn ropes,” making clear his frustration in the heat of the moment.

Despite the irritation, Randy Orton maintained his professionalism. He completed the match, putting McIntyre over cleanly. The victory served as the setup for Cody Rhodes’ return, with McIntyre now positioned to challenge for the WWE Championship in one of Wrestlepalooza’s headline matches.

Observers noted that Orton’s reaction, while pointed, did not escalate into a backstage issue. This reflects his evolution over the years into a respected locker room leader. In earlier stages of his career, similar situations sometimes led to more serious fallout, as seen in the past with Mr. Kennedy, whose WWE tenure ended after Orton raised concerns about unsafe work.

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre share a long history in the ring, including a high-profile feud in 2021 where the Scotsman lost and later regained the WWE Championship. Their familiarity likely contributed to the smooth resolution of this latest incident, with both men moving forward professionally.