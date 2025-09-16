5 Things WWE Quietly Revealed On RAW Before The Wrestlepalooza Premium Event
WWE RAW before Wrestlepalooza dropped subtle hints about big changes. Here are five key takeaways.
LA Knight showing signs of a heel turn
On RAW before Wrestlepalooza, Jey Uso stepped in to help LA Knight and Jimmy Uso. However, instead of appreciation, the Megastar surprised everyone by hitting Jey with a BFT.
His actions raise questions about where WWE is heading with his character. Fans believe this might be the first step toward a full heel turn for Knight, which could shake up the red brand’s main storylines.
Bayley leaning into dual personality behavior
Bayley’s actions on RAW were full of contrast. She rushed out to protect Lyra Valkyria from Judgment Day and hugged her warmly at ringside. But later backstage, her mood flipped entirely when Lyra came to thank her.
Bayley lashed out, annoyed that Lyra hadn’t knocked before entering. The sharp change hints WWE may be crafting a split personality character arc for the former Women’s Champion.
Jey Uso possibly influenced by Roman Reigns
A tense backstage scene unfolded between Jey and Jimmy Uso. Before their confrontation, Jey was shown on the phone with someone, but he refused to share who it was. His behavior and tone afterward seemed different, more like Roman Reigns.
The moment created buzz that Jey may still be taking cues from the Only Tribal Chief, affecting how he deals with his brother.
WWE building tension between Asuka and Kairi Sane
Stephanie Vaquer and Kairi Sane’s RAW clash was set up when Asuka accepted the match on her behalf. The move caught Sane off guard, suggesting some tension brewing between the Kabuki allies.
Fans sense this could be WWE’s way of planting long-term seeds for a split. A rivalry between Asuka and Kairi seems possible down the road, with subtle storytelling already underway.
Dominik Mysterio’s uneasy standing in Judgment Day
Another key development on RAW was the friction within Judgment Day. Finn Balor confronted Dominik Mysterio about his growing alliance with El Grande Americano. Their exchange ended with Balor making it clear Dom shouldn’t expect support from the group.
This tension points to Dominik moving away from Judgment Day in the future, possibly forming a new alliance outside the faction.