Image Credit : Getty

For more than four decades, WrestleMania has been hosted in North America. It’s the most celebrated event on WWE’s calendar, often compared to the Super Bowl of professional wrestling. With WrestleMania 43 set for Saudi Arabia in 2027, this long-standing tradition is being broken for the first time.

U.S. fans are disappointed not only because they lose home advantage, but also because of the time zone change. Watching the Showcase of the Immortals live will be a challenge for many, and that adds to the frustration.

Adding to the bitterness is New Orleans’ situation. Initially, next year’s WrestleMania was scheduled for New Orleans, before being shifted to Las Vegas. Locals expected 2027 to make up for it, but Saudi Arabia’s announcement has dashed those hopes.