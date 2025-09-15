3 Key Reasons Fans Are Upset With WWE WrestleMania 43 Heading To Saudi Arabia
Fans are reacting strongly after WWE announced WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. Here’s why.
American fans feel robbed of tradition
For more than four decades, WrestleMania has been hosted in North America. It’s the most celebrated event on WWE’s calendar, often compared to the Super Bowl of professional wrestling. With WrestleMania 43 set for Saudi Arabia in 2027, this long-standing tradition is being broken for the first time.
U.S. fans are disappointed not only because they lose home advantage, but also because of the time zone change. Watching the Showcase of the Immortals live will be a challenge for many, and that adds to the frustration.
Adding to the bitterness is New Orleans’ situation. Initially, next year’s WrestleMania was scheduled for New Orleans, before being shifted to Las Vegas. Locals expected 2027 to make up for it, but Saudi Arabia’s announcement has dashed those hopes.
Rumors about legends filling the card
Another factor that has fueled backlash is the rumor that the Saudi event could heavily feature wrestling legends. Names like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker are reportedly being considered for appearances.
Saudi-hosted events in the past have leaned heavily on nostalgia, and fans online believe WrestleMania 43 may follow the same pattern. While legends bring star power, many fans argue that the platform should highlight younger full-time wrestlers instead of part-time appearances.
Europe was overlooked despite rising popularity
In recent years, WWE’s European fan base has grown rapidly. The UK and other European nations have hosted multiple premium live events, drawing massive crowds and producing unforgettable moments. Europe was even considered a strong candidate to host the first WrestleMania outside the U.S.
However, the final decision to give Saudi Arabia the event has left European fans feeling sidelined. Many believe their loyalty and growing support deserved recognition. Instead, the choice has fueled frustration across the continent.