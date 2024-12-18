'Last day as Indian cricketer': Ashwin's emotional retirement speech goes viral; fans express gratitude| WATCH

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday shocked the cricket fraternity with his announcement to retire from international cricket with immediate effect.

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday shocked the cricket fraternity with his announcement to retire from international cricket with immediate effect. The 38-year-old made the declaration after the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Brisbane, ending a stellar career spanning over a decade. Ashwin, known for his mastery in spin bowling and contributions with the bat, bid farewell to international cricket in a brief yet emotional address at the conclusion of the Test match.

Also read: Ashwin retires: Final hug with Rohit Sharma wins hearts; old video of spinner praising captain surfaces| WATCH

Ashwin, who has played 106 Tests for India, ends his career as the country’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format with 537 wickets, behind only Anil Kumble, who leads with 619 wickets. The off-spinner also leaves behind a remarkable batting legacy, having scored 3,503 runs, including six centuries and 14 fifties, solidifying his place as one of cricket's premier all-rounders.

In his emotional statement after the Brisbane Test, Ashwin said, "This will be my last year as an Indian cricketer in all formats at the international level. I feel there's a little bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I'd like to express that, showcase that in club-level cricket."

"I've had a lot of fun. I have made a lot of memories alongside Rohit [Sharma] and several of my team-mates, even though we've lost some of them [to retirements] over the last few years. We're the last bunch of OGs, we can say that. I will be marking this as my date of having played at this level," he added.

"Obviously there are a lot of people to thank, but I will be failing in my duties if I didn't thank the BCCI and fellow team-mates," Ashwin further said.

WATCH: Ashwin's emotional retirement announcement

Ashwin’s final appearance in the ongoing Test series was in the day-night fixture in Adelaide, where he took 1 for 53. He was also a part of India’s 3-0 loss to New Zealand in their previous home series, picking up just nine wickets at an average of 41.22. With the next home season set to begin when Ashwin turns 39, his retirement marks the end of an era in Indian cricket.

Rohit Sharma, India’s captain, expressed his support for Ashwin’s decision during the press conference. "He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants," said Rohit, who was present at the announcement. Ashwin also shared an emotional moment with fellow teammate Virat Kohli hours before stepping into the press conference.

Also read: Ashwin retires: Virat Kohli pays emotional tribute to 'legend of Indian cricket', reflects on 14-year journey

Throughout his career, Ashwin has been a consistent performer for India, earning a record 11 Player-of-the-Series awards, tied with Muthiah Muralidaran. His ability to innovate and outthink batsmen made him one of the most formidable spin bowlers of his generation.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid tribute to Ashwin, calling him "a name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation" in their statement on X. While his international career may have come to an end, Ashwin will continue to play at the club level, where he hopes to keep showcasing his skills on the field.

As the cricketing world reflects on Ashwin’s legacy, fans and teammates alike will remember him not only for his remarkable records but also for his influence on the game and his ability to continuously evolve as a cricketer.

'Thank You Ash': Cricket fraternity expresses gratitude to veteran Indian spinner

Latest Videos