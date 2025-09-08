Randy Orton surpasses The Undertaker's record for most SummerSlam appearances, marking his 17th appearance at the event.

Randy Orton has reached a milestone that once felt out of reach. For more than 20 years, The Undertaker held the crown as the superstar with the most SummerSlam appearances, his record of 16 outings standing as part of his legendary legacy. But now, The Viper has gone one step further — and the record is his.

From Young Prospect to WWE Mainstay

Orton’s relationship with SummerSlam dates back to 2003, when he first appeared on the card as a young talent still carving out his identity. Just a year later, he stunned the wrestling world by defeating Chris Benoit to become the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history — a moment that would forever link Orton to the event.

Across the years that followed, SummerSlam became his stage. From battles with John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns to clashes with Drew McIntyre, Orton didn’t just appear at the event — he helped define it. His name became synonymous with big-match showcases, evolving across eras as the constant main-event presence.

Setting His Sights on History

Fast forward to June 2025, and Orton himself hinted that history was in the back of his mind. “I did win my very first world championship at SummerSlam in 2004,” he reminded the WWE Universe, proudly noting that his sixteenth appearance tied him with The Undertaker. The next step was obvious: one more match would make the record his alone.

At MetLife Stadium this August, Orton made that vision reality. In a special tag team match that saw him align with country star Jelly Roll to face Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, Orton entered his seventeenth SummerSlam. Not only did he deliver another standout performance, but he also stepped past The Undertaker and into the record books.

More Than Just Number

Achieving longevity in WWE at this level is about far more than simply staying fit. It requires reinvention, adaptability, and the mental toughness to remain relevant as the industry continues to change around you.

For Orton, the journey has been multi-layered — from the hungry upstart to the Apex Predator, and now into the role of veteran locker-room leader. At every stage, he’s ensured that his presence mattered. And now, with the most SummerSlam appearances in WWE history, Randy Orton has added another remarkable chapter to his already storied career.