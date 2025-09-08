Image Credit : Getty

Dragon Lee’s short-lived NXT run saw him capture the North American Championship, only to be cut short by Dominik Mysterio. Since joining RAW, his alignment with the LWO has done little for his visibility.

The faction rarely appears unless AAA is involved, and Lee’s matches feel repetitive. NXT’s men’s division could use his star power to balance its current overreliance on Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans.