4 WWE Superstars Who Deserve a Fresh Start Away From Monday Night RAW’s Booking
Four WWE superstars stuck on RAW need a brand switch to revive their careers and freshen up storylines.
Pete Dunne Is Wasting Away Off-Screen While Others Shine
The New Catch Republic briefly reunited during WWE’s European tour ahead of WrestleMania 41, but Pete Dunne hasn’t been seen since. Despite his talent and experience, Dunne’s role has shifted behind the scenes, reportedly producing for Speed before its move to NXT. With his in-ring skills and mentorship value, Dunne belongs in the Performance Center, not benched on RAW.
Dragon Lee’s Potential Is Being Buried in LWO’s Inactivity
Dragon Lee’s short-lived NXT run saw him capture the North American Championship, only to be cut short by Dominik Mysterio. Since joining RAW, his alignment with the LWO has done little for his visibility.
The faction rarely appears unless AAA is involved, and Lee’s matches feel repetitive. NXT’s men’s division could use his star power to balance its current overreliance on Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans.
Gunther Needs SmackDown’s Spotlight to Reignite His Momentum
After dropping the World Heavyweight Title to CM Punk at SummerSlam, Gunther has been sidelined with a broken nose. His final feud with Jey Uso lacked punch, and RAW’s top heel spot is now occupied by Seth Rollins.
SmackDown offers fresh matchups, especially with Roman Reigns and LA Knight gone. Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes or even Brock Lesnar could be marquee bouts that restore his dominance.
Rhea Ripley’s RAW Run Is Repeating Old Feuds and Needs a Shake-Up
Rhea Ripley has already challenged for the Women’s World Championship five times this year. Her history with Becky Lynch makes another title chase feel stale. A move to SmackDown could open doors to long-awaited rivalries with Bianca Belair or Tiffany Stratton.
Even a tag alliance or feud with Jade Cargill or Giulia would refresh her character. Let Ripley elevate others like Charlotte Flair is doing now.