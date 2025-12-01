The 1st Khele Sanand Athletics Meet has commenced in Ahmedabad, drawing over 3,000 young athletes, including 1,500+ girls. The five-day event celebrates sporting excellence, discipline, and aims to scout and nurture promising new talent.

Inaugural Athletics Meet Commences in Sanand

The 1st Khele Sanand Athletics Meet kicked off at Ahmedabad's AUDA Sports Complex in Manipur village on Monday. The inaugural event is uniting over 3,000 young athletes across categories in a five-day celebration of sporting excellence, discipline, and community pride.

The event will also see over 1,500 girl participants from across the taluka take part in the athletics meet.

The Khele Sanand Athletics Meet 2025 runs from December 1 to December 5 at the AUDA Sports Complex in Manipur, uniting thousands of young athletes, coaches, and supporters in a dynamic celebration of sport.

Event Highlights and Talent Scouting

The standing broad jump saw athletes leaping impressive distances, while the vertical jump showcased several youngsters soaring high, not only surprising the audience but also impressing talent scouts who were present at the event.

A dedicated team of talent scouts will be present throughout the meet, closely observing performances to identify promising young athletes and nurture them to become future champions.

Event Schedule and Categories

Day 1 - U-9 Track and Field - 60m sprints - 6x10 Shuttle Run - Standing Broad Jump - Vertical Jump

Day 2 - U-11 Track and Field - 60m Sprints - 6x10 Shuttle Run - Standing Broad Jump - Vertical Jump - Medicine Ball Throw

Day 3 - U-14 Track - 800m Run - 100m Sprints - Long Jump

Day 4 - U-14 Field - Standing Broad Jump - Medicine Ball Throw - Vertical Jump - Shot Put - Soft Javelin - 6x10 Shuttle Run

Day 5 - Finals and Medal Ceremony - Finals of All Events - Medal distribution

Participant Breakdown

Over 3000 Participants registered across all sports/categories - Category U-9 600 Participants - Category U-11 1000 Participants - Category U-14 1600 Participants

A Celebration of Youth and Unity

The Khele Sanand Athletics Meet will be more than just a competition--and is set to become a celebration of youth, unity, and sporting spirit.

With 1500+ boys and 1500+ girls set to participate in the event, the organising team of Khele Sanand praised the young participants and emphasised that the event was not solely about winning medals but about shaping character and inspiring athletes to believe in themselves.

Sanand, known for its industrial strength and cultural heritage, is now stepping forward as a vibrant sports taluka through the Khele Sanand initiative.

