Despite India’s 17-run win over South Africa, reports suggest a rift between Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and coach Gautam Gambhir. BCCI to meet the duo to discuss their future and address concerns about dressing room harmony and leadership dynamics.

Indian batting stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, delighted with their match-winning performances in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rohit Sharma’s 57-run knock and Virat Kohli’s phenomenal innings of 135 off 120 balls propelled Team India to 347/9 in 50 overs, before the bowlers did their job by bundling out the Proteas for 332 in 49.2 overs, despite Corbin Bosch’s momentum-changing knock of 67 off 51 balls, and secured 17-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Kohli and Rohit's return to the national side gave huge relief to the fans, who were frustrated and disappointed over India’s Test series whitewash at the hands of South Africa.

The batting duo was not part of India’s Test side as they retired from the format in May this year. Rohit and Kohli also retired from the T20Is following the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup triumph last year. After retiring from the Tests and T20Is, the former India captains are only focusing on ODI cricket, aiming to extend their international career till the 2027 World Cup.

Rift Between Ro-Ko and Gambhir?

Though Team India won the ODI series opener by 17 runs against South Africa, bouncing back from the Test series whitewash, the focus has been on the relationship of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with head coach Gautam Gambhir, with speculation intensifying about a widening rift behind the scenes.

Following the first ODI win in Ranchi, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir were having a serious conversation in the dressing room, but the subject of discussion was unknown. Gambhir was seen saying something to Rohit, who shook his head before offering his own response — the subject of the chat, however, remains unknown.

Scroll to load tweet…

Another video went viral on social media, wherein Virat Kohli was ignoring Gautam Gambhir. The star batter was seen going to the dressing room and took his mobile from his pocket when he spotted Gambhir, who was seen standing alone, while Kohli walked past him without acknowledging.

Scroll to load tweet…

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s relationship with Gautam Gambhir appeared to have professional significance — but recent reports claim the equation has cooled, stirring fresh concerns about unity inside the squad.

Rohit-Kohli Not in a Good Relationship with the Head Coach

As per the report by Dainik Jagran, the BCCI source stated that senior players’ relationship, especially Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with Gautam Gambhir has not been as good as it should be, sparking concerns about the dressing room about the dressing room environment and the impact it could have on India’s ODI campaign.

With Rohit and Kohli as the two senior-most players in the India ODI squad, their strained rapport with the head coach could influence leadership dynamics and decision-making within the squad.

Scroll to load tweet…

The BCCI source further stated that the board has summoned Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to discuss their future, which is likely to take place either after the second or third ODI in Raipur or Visakhapatnam. The discussion will likely be around their long-term roles in the ODI setup and the roadmap leading up to the 2027 World Cup.

It was reported that the discussion was supposed to take place in New Delhi before the South Africa ODI series, but it did not happen.

Lack of Communication with Chief Selector and Head Coach

The report by Dainik Jagran further added that there was a lack of communication between Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar during the Australia ODI series in October. Agarkar travelled to Australia and met the Indian squad, and was spotted having a conversation with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the nets.

Moreover, Virat Kohli did not communicate much with the head coach Gautam Gambhir during the ODI tour of Australia, adding to doubts about cohesion in India’s senior leadership group. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly upset with the way Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s fans are trolling Gautam Gambhir on social media.

The friction between the two Indian batting stalwarts, and chief selector–head coach duo has raised serious questions about the team’s internal harmony. With the BCCI set to meet Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the second or third ODI series, the meeting is expected to address growing concerns over leadership alignment and clarify how the trio will function together as India plans its roadmap to the 2027 World Cup.