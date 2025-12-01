The Archery Premier League (APL) won the 'Emerging Professional Sports Event of the Year' at the India Sports Awards 2025. The world's first pro archery league was lauded for its successful debut season and its impact on the sport in India.

The Archery Premier League (APL) has been awarded the prestigious 'Emerging Professional Sports Event of the Year' at the India Sports Awards 2025, held during FICCI TURF 2025: 15th Global Sports Summit at the FICCI Federation House, New Delhi. The honour caps a landmark debut year for the league, which has been widely praised for bringing fast-paced style archery with unprecedented scale, professionalism, and fan engagement, as per a release from APL.

Organised by the Archery Association of India (AAI), APL is the World's first professional archery league. Its inaugural season, held at the Yamuna Sports Complex, New Delhi, from October 2 to 12, 2025, featured top Indian and international archers, both men and women, across recurve and compound categories. With its franchise-based model, gender-balanced team structures, and made-for-broadcast format, the league has been recognised as a breakthrough effort in making archery an exciting, mainstream viewing experience.

APL Director on Milestone Achievement

Anil Kamineni, Director, Archery Premier League, said, "APL was created with a singular mission -- to build a world-class pathway for our athletes and accelerate India's Olympic ambitions. Excellence has always been our target, and today, we are proud to say we've hit it. This award is not just a recognition of the league, but a tribute to our athletes, partners, and fans who believed in this vision from day one. Their belief is what made APL's debut season such a resounding success."

Star Power and Public Appeal Boost Debut Season

The debut season drew strong public and media attention, buoyed by marquee franchises, a compelling competition format, and nationwide interest in India's Olympic disciplines. Adding to its cultural impact, global star Ram Charan joined as the league's brand ambassador, bringing significant visibility and fan momentum to the sport. His association played a key role in connecting new audiences--especially young viewers--to archery, further elevating APL's profile during its first edition.

Institutional Backing and Future Outlook

The Archery Premier League has also received strong institutional backing from World Archery, World Archery Asia, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, reinforcing India's growing stature within the global archery ecosystem. With its first season earning both industry acclaim and widespread public support, APL is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of archery in India--competitively, commercially, and culturally. (ANI)