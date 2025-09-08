AJ Lee’s WWE comeback has already made history. Her RAW appearance could shift the narrative even further.

AJ Lee’s return to WWE has already made waves, and she hasn’t even stepped onto RAW yet. Her surprise comeback on SmackDown, where she confronted Becky Lynch following CM Punk’s refusal to retaliate, has become the most reshared post for a female superstar on WWE’s X account. While CM Punk still holds the overall record for his own return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, AJ’s achievement marks a significant moment for the women’s division.

The SmackDown segment saw Becky Lynch repeatedly troll Punk, prompting him to bring out AJ Lee to handle the situation. AJ Lee didn’t hesitate. She charged into the ring and forced Lynch to retreat, leaving fans stunned and the crowd erupting. The moment set a new benchmark for female-led segments in terms of online engagement.

Following the events of SmackDown, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed that AJ Lee will appear on the next edition of Monday Night RAW. Her upcoming address has sparked speculation about what she’ll say and whether this signals a longer storyline or a brief return.

Vince Russo doubts AJ Lee’s long-term WWE future, calling her return another short-lived pop

Not everyone is convinced that Lee’s comeback is part of a long-term plan. Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts, suggesting that Triple H brought AJ Lee back solely for the crowd reaction.

“He (Triple H) is the king of pops. It’s another pop,” Russo said. “I don’t think it’s gonna be long-term. If it is, look at what happened to Nikki Bella. Nothing, zero.”

Vince Russo’s comments have stirred debate among fans, with some agreeing that WWE has a history of short-lived returns designed to boost ratings. Others believe AJ Lee’s reappearance could lead to deeper storylines, especially given her ties to CM Punk and the ongoing tension with Becky Lynch.