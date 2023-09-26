Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ramita Jindal's Asian Games triumph: Yoga, tasteless supplements played a role; aims to emulate Abhinav Bindra

    The article highlights the disciplined and determined journey of young shooter Ramita Jindal, who has achieved success in the Asian Games 2023 while maintaining a rigorous training routine and receiving support from her family.

    Sunita Iyer
    Ramita Jindal, a rising star in Indian shooting, has achieved success at the Asian Games 2023 in China's Hangzhou despite her demanding routine, which includes consuming tasteless supplements, practicing breathing exercises, and yoga. On Sunday, Ramita was a member of the Indian women's 10m air rifle team that won the silver medal. Additionally, she secured an individual bronze in the same event on Tuesday. Unfortunately, despite initially establishing a significant lead, she and Divyansh Singh Panwar narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in the third-place match on Tuesday, losing 18-20. These two medals mark her first achievements on the international senior circuit.

    19-year-old Ramita Jindal, who hails from Ladwa in Haryana, attributes her mental resilience and physical fitness to the support of a psychologist and a nutritionist. Despite her unique regimen, Jindal's passion for shooting keeps her motivated.

    "I worked with a psychologist -- Gayatri Vartak. She helps me with all the techniques. I do all the breathing exercises and yoga in the morning. It helps me in keeping myself relaxed and calm," Ramita said after her match on Tuesday.

    "Diet is also very important and I have a nutritionist also. She helps me with the supplements. I have to do blood tests also. Since I am a vegetarian, I have to use all those supplements. The supplements taste really really bad, but can't help. I have to do it to keep standing for long hours."

    Jindal's journey into shooting began when her father, Arvind, introduced her to a local shooting range in 2017. She quickly fell in love with the sport, and at the age of 13, she decided to pursue it seriously. Her father's unwavering support and financial stability allowed her to pursue her passion without financial constraints.

    "I started shooting at the Karan Shooting Academy. I liked the sport and took it up as a career," said Ramita who won gold in the ISSF Junior World Championships in Cairo last year.

    Ramita's father is an income tax advisor in Kurukshetra, which spared her from the financial hardships that many Indian athletes encounter on their path to success. "My father does not say 'no' for anything I want. You want a rifle, get that. You want a new kit, get that. He never made me face any hardships, even though he will not buy his stuff," she said.

    While studying B.Com Honours at Delhi's Hansraj College, Jindal enjoys the flexibility to balance her academic and sporting pursuits. She is exempted from studies during training and competitions, allowing her to focus on shooting when necessary. She utilizes online resources and support from friends to keep up with her studies.

    "When I am competing I don't do any studies. Now, I am in the Asian Games, I did not bring my books. But in the off-season and during break from shooting, I do my studies.

    "Otherwise, I study before examinations, it's last minute preparation. I don't attend college, the college supports me. I do get the notes from friends and books so that I can study on my own. Youtube also helped a lot in my studies."

    Jindal's achievements have inspired her younger brother, Pranav, to take up shooting. At the age of 15, he has joined her in training at Gun for Glory in Chennai.

    Looking ahead, Jindal aspires to achieve what no Indian woman shooter has accomplished: winning an Olympic medal. She aims to represent India at the Paris Olympics and make history by clinching a medal. Despite her recent success in the 10m air rifle event, she plans to continue competing in the 50m 3P event, inspired by the versatility of her senior counterparts.

    "Abhinav (Bindra) sir is the inspiration of every shooter. There is no woman shooter in India who has won an Olympic medal, I want to become one. Paris Olympics is too close for me, I just got into the senior team. But I will try to be a part of the Indian team in the Paris Olympics and try to win a medal there. When I came to shooting I saw only Anjum di, Ela di. And after knowing them, I came to know about Abhinav sir. My whole family is not from a sports background," she said.

    Ramita Jindal further stated, "I just came here with the thought that I will learn and experience new things, not particularly with the aim of winning medals. Whatever the result here, I thought that will help me in learning things. Winning medal was not my target but I have been preparing for a long time. I have been playing World Cups and World Championships. I have been experimenting things and applying in these matches and I am happy that it had gone well."

    "In the Tokyo Olympics, I saw Anjum Moudgil doing both 10m air rifle and 50m 3P and she was balancing both and doing well. I was really motivated by her. I am also trying to do both. It is difficult and right now I am focusing on the 10m air rifle. But I will definitely do 50m 3P in future," she concluded.

    Jindal's journey in shooting is marked by dedication, family support, and a burning desire to excel on the global stage, making her a promising prospect for Indian shooting.

