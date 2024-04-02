Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    R Praggnanandhaa leads Indian contingent in FIDE candidates chess tournament 2024

    Teenage sensation R Praggnanandhaa emerges as India's top contender in the highly anticipated FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament, joined by fellow compatriots D Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 8:36 PM IST

    Renowned teenage chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa is set to lead the charge for India in the upcoming FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament, commencing this Wednesday. With his exceptional skills and remarkable journey, Praggnanandhaa is hailed as India's best hope among the three participants from the country, alongside D Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi.

    This prestigious event, featuring eight elite players, will determine the challenger for the next World Championship match, making it a pivotal moment for the chess world. Notably, this marks a significant milestone for India, with three players qualifying for the tournament—a feat not witnessed in over three decades.

    Praggnanandhaa, aged 18, stands out as the favorite among the Indian contingent, boasting the highest rating and capturing the imagination of chess enthusiasts worldwide. Renowned for his fearless approach and mental resilience, he is poised to make a formidable impression, with the seasoned guidance of eight-time Russian champion Peter Svidler.

    Meanwhile, Gukesh, aged just 17, emerges as a rising star, earning acclaim as one of the finest talents in the global chess arena. His historic qualification at such a young age reflects immense promise, drawing parallels to the legendary Bobby Fischer's early achievements.

    On the other hand, Gujrathi faces a challenging task ahead, aiming to rediscover his form and deliver a standout performance. Despite recent setbacks, he remains a formidable contender, having secured his spot through a remarkable showing at the Grand Swiss tournament.

    The tournament's diverse field promises an exhilarating clash of youth and experience, with American Fabiano Caruana leading the pack as the top seed. With the stage set for intense competition, all eyes are on the Indian trio to make their mark and vie for the coveted title.

    As the chess world awaits the thrilling battles to unfold, anticipation runs high for Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, and Gujrathi to showcase their prowess and elevate India's standing on the global chess stage.

    Stay tuned as the tournament kicks off on Thursday, igniting the passion of chess aficionados worldwide and paving the way for an exhilarating journey towards championship glory.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 8:36 PM IST
