On World Football Day, Zinc Football Academy celebrated impacting 1,400+ youth. Its teams achieved major success, winning the Rajasthan League, finishing runners-up in the AIFF U-18 Elite League, and launching a successful girls' program.

On the occasion of World Football Day, Zinc Football Academy (ZFA) reiterated its commitment to driving the growth and development of football in India. As it continues to celebrate the transformative power of football in shaping young lives, Zinc Football, in the past year alone, has positively impacted more than 1,400 young boys and girls in its bid to nurture grassroots talent and support India's footballing aspirations.

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A Landmark Season of Achievements

This season has been a landmark chapter in ZFA's journey. The academy clinched its third Rajasthan State Men's League title, remarkably achieved with one of the youngest squads in the competition, underlining its strong development pathway. On the national stage, ZFA's Under-18 team finished runners-up in the AIFF Under-18 Elite League, emerging as the second-best Under-18 team in India. Marking another significant milestone, the Zawar academy made its debut in the I-League 3, one of the top tiers of Indian football.

The girls' team also delivered an exceptional season within just one year of its debut, securing titles at the Doon Cup, DAV Under-19 Nationals, and Asmita Football League, while currently leading the points table in the ongoing Rajasthan Senior Women's League, highlighting the rapid rise of women's football at ZFA.

Building Futures Through a Holistic Ecosystem

Guided by its core philosophy, "Football Creates Dreams. Zinc Football Academy Builds Futures", Hindustan Zinc's ZFA has evolved from a grassroots initiative into a professionally driven football ecosystem. With a strong focus on holistic development, the academy combines world-class infrastructure, structured coaching methodologies, and technology-led performance analysis to nurture the next generation of Indian footballers. Beyond the pitch, the academy promotes a true student-athlete model, ensuring every player's education is taken care of, all on a full scholarship basis.

Since its inception in 2018, Zinc Football Academy--an AIFF 3-star rated academy--has consistently produced players for India's age-group teams, strengthening the nation's talent pool. Recently, the academy also launched India's first residential football academy for girls, with an inaugural batch of 20 players from rural backgrounds.

Player Spotlights: From Zawar to the National Stage

Mohammed Kaif, nurtured at the academy, became the first player from Rajasthan in over 40 years to represent India, marking a historic milestone and showcasing the strength of ZFA's development pathway. He said, "I will always be grateful to Hindustan Zinc and Zinc Football. My seven years in Zawar, learning under top coaches at a world-class facility, played a defining role in shaping my career."

On the women's side, Geet Meena, a local girl from Zawar Mines, represents the academy's grassroots success story. She began her journey through Zinc Football Community Schools and later earned selection in ZFA's first-ever girls' batch through trials. Alongside her, four other girls from Zawar - Minu Kumari Meena, Bindiya Meena, Manisha Patel, and Savita Kalbeliya, also secured their place, reflecting the academy's deep-rooted community impact and commitment to nurturing local talent. "We are thankful to Hindustan Zinc for giving us this platform to showcase our talent. Initially, we used to come to the Zinc Football community schools for training, and now it feels even more special. Special to see our proud families, special to be inspiring many children in our community that girls can dream too. This is just the beginning. We want to represent India", said Geet.

Championing Youth and Inclusivity

ZFA has emerged as a recognised force in youth football, with consistent performances in national competitions such as the AIFF Youth Leagues. The academy's growing reputation is further reflected in the success stories of players like Sahil Poonia, Prem Hansdak, and Rajrup Sarkar, who have represented India across various age groups.

At the heart of this journey lies a commitment to inclusivity and opportunity. Zinc Football Academy has opened doors for talented girls from rural and underrepresented communities, actively promoting their participation in football. By providing access to professional training environments and competitive exposure, ZFA continues to bridge the gap between raw talent and national-level aspirations.