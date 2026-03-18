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6 Real Madrid Stars Facing Summer Exit As Club Plans Major Overhaul After Turbulent Season
Real Madrid prepare for sweeping changes after a turbulent 2025‑26 campaign. Reports suggest six players, including David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga, could depart as Arbeloa reshapes the squad ahead of next season.
David Alaba
The 33‑year‑old defender is out of contract this summer after enduring injury‑ravaged seasons. Real Madrid have already decided to let him leave, ending his spell at the Bernabéu.
Antonio Rudiger
Rudiger’s contract also expires this summer. Although he has fought his way back into the first team and even scored in a 4‑1 win over Elche, talks with his agent will determine whether he stays or departs.
Dani Carvajal
The veteran right back, who has lifted 26 trophies with Real Madrid, is another player out of contract. Recently benched more often than not, his future depends on performances in the coming months.
Eduardo Camavinga
The most surprising potential exit involves Camavinga. Once tipped as the future of Real and France, the 23‑year‑old has drawn interest across Europe. Reports suggest Real would consider selling him if an offer of at least €50 million arrives.
Ferland Mendy
Mendy has largely played second fiddle to Alvaro Carreras. With limited opportunities, he is expected to be moved on as part of the reshaping process.
Fran Garcia
Like Mendy, Garcia has struggled for game time. Reports indicate he will not feature in Real Madrid’s long‑term plans and could depart in the summer.
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