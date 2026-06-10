England football captain Harry Kane created a stir on social media after posting pictures of him playing cricket, jokingly offering his services to the England cricket team and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, following his praise for Virat Kohli.

England national football team captain and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane has sparked attention on social media after sharing pictures of himself playing cricket and joking that he is "always ready" for England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Kane posted the images on X, tagging ECB and RCB, while writing: "Always ready if needed, @englandcricket & @RCBTweets!" Always ready if needed, @englandcricket & @RCBTweets! 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/cqUePoDyJy — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 9, 2026

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Kane's tweet comes after the star footballer praised Indian batting great Virat Kohli for his match-winning performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans, which helped Bengaluru defend their title successfully. "What a player and what a knock @virat.Kohli. Congrats @royalchallengers.bengaluru on making it back-to-back IPL titles," Kane wrote in an Instagram story.

Focus on FIFA World Cup 2026

Meanwhile, Kane remains a key player in England's FIFA World Cup 2026 plans, although manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to carefully manage the striker's workload during the group stage amid concerns over extreme weather conditions across venues in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The star footballer had an outstanding form for Bayern Munich, scoring 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions this season. He has also carried that momentum into international football, netting five goals in five appearances for England since September 2025.

England will begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia, with Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney also likely to feature prominently as Tuchel aims to keep his captain fresh for the crucial later stages of the tournament.

England's FIFA World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford. Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones. Midfielders: Elliott Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers. Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins. (ANI)