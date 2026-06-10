Argentina got their first goal in the 8th minute from Ezequiel Barco. But the real moment came in the 70th minute, when coach Lionel Scaloni finally sent Messi onto the field, ending the long wait for fans.

Alabama: In a huge relief for fans just before the World Cup, Argentina captain Lionel Messi made a solid comeback. He came on as a substitute after a muscle problem and even scored a goal. Argentina thrashed Iceland 3-0 in the friendly match. Tens of thousands of fans had packed the Jordan-Hare Stadium in Alabama, USA, just to get a glimpse of Messi.

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Argentina started their scoring early, with Ezequiel Barco finding the net in the 8th minute. The crowd had to wait until the 70th minute for the big moment. That's when coach Lionel Scaloni finally brought Messi on as a substitute. Just minutes after stepping onto the pitch, Messi converted a penalty to double Argentina's lead. This was his 911th career goal and his 117th for Argentina. Later, Thiago Almada scored another one, sealing a comfortable victory for the defending world champions.

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Messi had to leave an Inter Miami match in the 73rd minute because of a muscle strain in his left leg. He joined the national team's camp only last week. He also sat out the friendly match against Honduras last Saturday. Coach Scaloni had made it clear that player fitness is the top priority. He said they will give players proper rest to avoid any injuries.

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Messi's performance against Iceland has put all injury worries to rest. This win is a big confidence booster for Argentina as they get ready to defend their World Cup title. It's their second straight win in a friendly match. Argentina will play their first World Cup game against Algeria on June 16.

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