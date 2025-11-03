The Indian women's cricket team won its maiden ICC Women's World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs. India scored 298/7, driven by Shafali Sharma's 87 runs and Deepti Sharma's 58.

Former skipper Diana Edulji hailed the Indian women's team's maiden ICC Women's World Cup victory, calling it a proud moment for the country and describing it as "our 1983 moment." She also congratulated the players, the BCCI, and the ICC for their efforts in promoting women's cricket.

Speaking to ANI after the match, Diana Edulji said, “It is a proud moment. They have done well. I congratulate the team and BCCI and ICC for promoting women's cricket so much. It is a wonderful victory. The girls deserve all the accolades. Its a very proud moment for me too. I've waited for this since 2017... This is the 1983 moment for us... I want to congratulate Richa and Shafali because they have won the U-19 World Cup and now the senior World Cup as well...”

India's years' dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally came to an end after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Sharma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

Sharing his views on Women in Blue's title win, the Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal expressed, "This is a defining moment for women's cricket across the world. What happened to men's cricket after the 1983 World Cup victory, it is going to be the same moment for women's cricket..."

Former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi also congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on winning their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup, calling it a landmark achievement that will inspire schoolgirls across the country to take up the sport. He also praised the BCCI and Secretary Jay Shah for their efforts in promoting women's cricket.

"This is a very big win. The Indian women's cricket team set an example yesterday. BCCI is working very hard. Jay Shah has done excellent work for women's cricket. This victory will be remembered for a very long time. Now, the girls studying in schools will also want to take up cricket as their career..." Reetinder Singh Sodhi said.

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first.

A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four).

India was at a fine platform of 166/2.

A 52-run stand between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 in 29 balls, with two fours) and Deepti Sharma took India beyond the 200-run mark. A final flourish by Deepti (58 in 58 balls, with three fours and a six) and Richa Ghosh (34 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India reach 298/7 in their 50 overs.

Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) was the leading wicket-taker for SA.

During the run-chase, a fifty-run stand started things for SA, with Tazmin Brits (23 in 35 balls, with two fours and a six) being the first victim. Eventually, despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt's dominance, the golden arms of Shafali Verma (2/36) and Shree Charani reduced SA to 148/5.

Wolvaardt had a 61-run stand for the sixth wicket with Annerie Dercksen (37 in 35 balls, with a four and two sixes), which slowly started to rebuild pressure on India. Wolvaardt (101 in 98 balls, with 11 fours and a six) continued her red-hot form, bringing up her century after having registered 169 against England in the semifinal just a few days back.

However, a game-changing spell from Deepti removed both set batters and had the Proteas struggling at 221/8. She became the first Indian woman with a WC final four-fer.

Deepti (5/39) eventually managed to convert it into a fiver, as India made history to win their maiden WC title by bundling out SA for 246 runs.

