India's historic Women's World Cup victory sparked nationwide pride, but political tensions surfaced as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's congratulatory message was met with BJP's sharp criticism.

On Sunday, Indian women’s cricket completed a journey that began decades ago — one of heartbreak, resilience, and relentless pursuit of glory. Harmanpreet Kaur’s fearless brigade beat South Africa by 52 runs, at a packed Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, to lift their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, scripting a watershed moment for the sport in India.

Soon after the historic win, congratulatory messages poured in from all sides including sportspersons, politicians, celebrities.

Interestingly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s congratulatory tweet to the Women’s Cricket Team was met with biting sarcasm from the BJP, which seized the opportunity to remind her of her recent controversial remarks about women being out late at night.

Mamata Banerjee’s congratulatory message

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mamata Banerjee wrote, “Today, the entire nation is incredibly proud of our Women in Blue for their feat in the World Cup final. The fight they showed and the command they displayed throughout the tournament will be an inspiration for generations of young girls. You have proved that you are a world-class team at the apex level and you gave us some absolutely brilliant moments. You are our heroes. Many bigger victories await you in the future. We stand with you!”

BJP hits back : 'But you told them to be home by 8!'

Within an hour, the BJP’s official handle fired back, invoking Banerjee’s controversial comments from last month regarding a gang-rape case at a private medical college in Durgapur.

The BJP’s post read, “OMG they were playing till 12But you had told them to be home by 8 #Raat8Ta #WomensWorldCup2025”

The comment referred to Banerjee’s remarks in October when, addressing the brutal assault of a medical student, she had questioned why the survivor was “out at 12.30 at night”, adding that “especially a girl child at night-time, they shouldn’t be allowed to come outside. They have to protect themselves also.”

Banerjee’s comment had triggered outrage, with critics accusing her of victim-blaming instead of addressing the state’s law and order situation.