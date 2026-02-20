New Zealand have named their women's squads for the home series against Zimbabwe, missing key players Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, and Eden Carson. The series includes three T20Is and three ODIs, with Amelia Kerr set to lead the White Ferns.

New Zealand have named their white-ball women's team squads for the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe. Veteran batter Suzie Bates, spinner Eden Carson and former captain Sophie Devine will be absent from the action, as per the ICC website.

Series Schedule and Venues

New Zealand will play three T20Is and three ODIs. The first T20I is scheduled to be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Febraury 25, with the second and third T20Is of the series to be played on February 27 and March 1, respectively, at the same venue. The ODI series is set to kick off at University Oval in Dunedin on March 5, followed by the second and third ODIs on March 8 and 11, respectively.

Key Absences and New Faces

Opener Suzie Bates will miss the six-match series due to a quadricep injury, while spinner Eden Carson is sidelined with an elbow issue. Former captain Sophie Devine will also be unavailable for the series. This gives the White Ferns the opportunity to include uncapped players Nensi Patel and Kayley Knight in the squad for the first time, with New Zealand coach Ben Sawyer confident that both will make a strong impact.

Coach's Perspective on New Talent

"Nensi and Kayley have both been solid performers over the last 12-18 months so it's really pleasing for them to get this opportunity," Sawyer said.

"Nensi's shown her value with bat and ball, and with Eden unavailable we'll look to utilise her as a frontline spin option alongside Melie (Kerr). Kayley's got a bright future ahead of her. She's emerged as a potential frontline seam option who's ready to test her skills at the next level," Sawyer said.

Amelia Kerr to Lead, Focus on World Cup

Amelia Kerr will lead the White Ferns in all six matches, with coach Ben Sawyer acknowledging that the team is also keeping the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales in mind.

"The team's short- and long-term goals were front of mind when selecting the group. We've prioritised players that could make the T20 World Cup squad in June, while also providing international exposure to high-potential talent whose skillsets align with long-term White Ferns planning," he added.

New Zealand Squad

New Zealand squad: Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis (T20Is only), Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Kayley Knight (T20Is only), Emma McLeod (ODIs only), Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Molly Penfold (ODIs only) Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp. (ANI)