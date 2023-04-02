WWE WrestleMania 39: From Rhea's resurgence to The Bloodline's fall - Ranking the top moments from Night 1

WWE WrestleMania 39: Night 1 of the Showcase of Immortals took place on Sunday morning in Inglewood, California, as quite some top feuds culminated while we rank the top moments.

The greatest sporting spectacle in pro-wrestling history, World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE's) WrestleMania 39 took place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Saturday (Sunday morning in India). Quite some top feuds culminated during the night, with most of them generating favourable results on Night 1, as we rank the top moments.

The Bloodline falling?

The most looked-after feud was The Usos (Jimmy and Jey), who were defending their Undisputed Tag-Team Championship titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. After Zayn began the apparent implosion of The Bloodline, which also involves reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, he and Owens put on a show of their lifetime, taking The Usos to their limit and clinching their maiden Tag-Team titles in WWE. At the same time, the performance brought some of the fans to tears.

Rhea Ripley deserved to dethrone The Queen

In a rematch from WrestleMania in 2019, Rhea was out to avenge her loss from the last time. Since Charlotte Flair is a veteran at the Grandest Stage, it would always be challenging for Rhea against the 14-time Women's Champion. As expected, both competitors brought out their A-Game, while Rhea was conscious of Charlotte's strengths and weaknesses. Her presence of mind and her power game deservingly led to her winning the SmackDown Women's Championship, while the moment was also applauded by Charlotte herself.

Rey Mysterio conquers his son, thanks to LWO

Contemporary WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was in a tough match against his son Dominik Mysterio, who has made his father's life a living hell of late. After facing numerous humiliations from Dominik, he finally taught him a lesson at the Showcase of Immortals. Rey paid homage to the late-great Latino Eddie Guerrero by entering in his theme song.

While Judgement Day's involvement made things precarious for Rey, he prevailed, thanks to Latino World Order (LWO) and Bad Bunny's participation. However, the Mysterio family feud is expected to continue post-WM.

Austin Theory puts John Cena down, for now

Theory and Cena were expected to be involved in a top encounter, which was eventually the case. While the former was expected to retain his US Championship, he did so through mean manners. Although Cena winning the title would have hardly made sense, given that he is a part-timer right now, he is expected to be back, as Theory would need to beat him clean to cement himself as the next big thing in WWE.