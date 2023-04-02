Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE WrestleMania 39: From Rhea's resurgence to The Bloodline's fall - Ranking the top moments from Night 1

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Night 1 of the Showcase of Immortals took place on Sunday morning in Inglewood, California, as quite some top feuds culminated while we rank the top moments.

    pro-wrestling WWE WrestleMania 39: From Rhea Ripley resurgence to The Bloodline Usos fall - Ranking the top moments from Night 1-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    The greatest sporting spectacle in pro-wrestling history, World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE's) WrestleMania 39 took place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Saturday (Sunday morning in India). Quite some top feuds culminated during the night, with most of them generating favourable results on Night 1, as we rank the top moments.

    The Bloodline falling?
    The most looked-after feud was The Usos (Jimmy and Jey), who were defending their Undisputed Tag-Team Championship titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. After Zayn began the apparent implosion of The Bloodline, which also involves reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, he and Owens put on a show of their lifetime, taking The Usos to their limit and clinching their maiden Tag-Team titles in WWE. At the same time, the performance brought some of the fans to tears.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    ALSO READ: WWE WrestleMania 39 - Edge's former tag-team partner likely to return to assist against Finn Balor

    Rhea Ripley deserved to dethrone The Queen
    In a rematch from WrestleMania in 2019, Rhea was out to avenge her loss from the last time. Since Charlotte Flair is a veteran at the Grandest Stage, it would always be challenging for Rhea against the 14-time Women's Champion. As expected, both competitors brought out their A-Game, while Rhea was conscious of Charlotte's strengths and weaknesses. Her presence of mind and her power game deservingly led to her winning the SmackDown Women's Championship, while the moment was also applauded by Charlotte herself.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    Rey Mysterio conquers his son, thanks to LWO
    Contemporary WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was in a tough match against his son Dominik Mysterio, who has made his father's life a living hell of late. After facing numerous humiliations from Dominik, he finally taught him a lesson at the Showcase of Immortals. Rey paid homage to the late-great Latino Eddie Guerrero by entering in his theme song.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    While Judgement Day's involvement made things precarious for Rey, he prevailed, thanks to Latino World Order (LWO) and Bad Bunny's participation. However, the Mysterio family feud is expected to continue post-WM.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    ALSO READ: WWE - Will Bad Bunny return for in-ring action at WrestleMania 39?

    Austin Theory puts John Cena down, for now
    Theory and Cena were expected to be involved in a top encounter, which was eventually the case. While the former was expected to retain his US Championship, he did so through mean manners. Although Cena winning the title would have hardly made sense, given that he is a part-timer right now, he is expected to be back, as Theory would need to beat him clean to cement himself as the next big thing in WWE.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: LSG's Kyle Mayers believes he has shown his worth during win against Delhi Capitals snt

    IPL 2023: LSG's Kyle Mayers believes he has shown his 'worth' during win against Delhi Capitals

    An institution in himself - PM Narendra Modi leads condolences as legendary cricketer Salim Durani passes away at 88-ayh

    'An institution in himself' - PM Modi leads condolences as legendary cricketer Salim Durani passes away at 88

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans GT fans flood Kane Williamson with 'get well soon' messages after being ruled out with knee injury-ayh

    IPL 2023: GT fans flood Kane Williamson with 'get well soon' messages after being ruled out with knee injury

    IPL 2023: RCB vs MI preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore aims to sustain contemporary superiority over Mumbai Indians-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bangalore aims to sustain contemporary superiority over Mumbai Indians

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Kyle Mayers, Mark Wood magic hands LSG maiden Ekana conquest over DC; netizens roar-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers, Mark Wood magic hand LSG maiden Ekana conquest over DC; netizens roar

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro new solid buttons may work with gloves and cases report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro new solid buttons may work with gloves and cases

    IPL 2023: LSG's Kyle Mayers believes he has shown his worth during win against Delhi Capitals snt

    IPL 2023: LSG's Kyle Mayers believes he has shown his 'worth' during win against Delhi Capitals

    Varun Dhawan breaks his silence on being trolled for lifting and kissing Gigi Hadid; says it was 'planned' vma

    Varun Dhawan breaks his silence on being trolled for lifting and kissing Gigi Hadid; says it was 'planned'

    Google to cut down free snacks laundry services other perks to save money Report gcw

    Google to cut down free snacks, laundry services, other perks to save money: Report

    NMACC Gala: Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh won hearts with impressive performances vma

    NMACC Gala: Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh won hearts with impressive performances

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon