IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Shreyas Iyer to play a key role for India in final against New Zealand

As India takes on New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium, all eyes will be on the middle-order mainstay Shreyas Iyer, who has impressed in the 50-over format with a good mix of caution and aggression.

India will be playing New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on March 9 at Dubai International Stadium. With India being undefeated in the tournament so far and the Kiwis having looked rock solid with bat and ball under the captaincy of Mitchell Santner, the clash promises to be an epic sequel to their 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, when New Zealand won. Men in Blue would like to avenge losses to the Blackcaps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

Iyer has a phenomenal record against New Zealand in ODI cricket. In nine ODIs against the Kiwis, he has scored 563 runs in eight innings at an average of 70.37 and a strike rate of 100.71, with two centuries and four fifties. His best score is 105.

Iyer's standout performance against New Zealand includes a 70-ball 105, consisting of four boundaries and eight sixes, during the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinals at his home ground of Wankhede Stadium. His 67-ball ton is the fastest century by a batter in Cricket World Cup knockout stage matches.

Iyer also has a Test century against New Zealand, which he made on his debut in November 2021.

Iyer's overall numbers against NZ are 990 runs in 23 innings at an average of 47.14, with three fours and six fifties. His best score is 105*.

He is currently the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament and India's second-highest with 195 runs in four matches at an average of 48.75, with a strike rate of 79.91 and two fifties. His best score is 79. In seven ODIs this year, Iyer has scored 376 runs at an average of 53.71 and a strike rate of 96.16, with four half-centuries and best score of 79.

