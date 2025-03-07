IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Mitchell Santner gets into India 'venue advantage' debate ahead of final

Read Full Article

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner addressed Team India’s advantage of playing all their matches in Dubai ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 Final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 7.

The Men in Blue have played all their group stage fixtures and semifinal against Australia in Dubai in the ongoing edition of the Champions Trophy as the BCCI refused to send Team India to Pakistan, who were host of the tournament, due to political tensions and security reasons. Former cricketers and experts of the game expressed their disappointment over ICC decision to allow India to play all their matches in Dubai. Mitchell Santner dives to much-talked about debate in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking to media upon New Zealand’s arrival in Dubai on Thursday, Santner highlighted India’s familiarity with Dubai pitch, adding that Kiwis are ready to adapt to the challenges posed by slow pitch in Dubai compared to Lahore’s surface.

“They've played all their games here in Dubai and know that surface. Obviously, the surface will dictate a little bit of how we want to operate. It might be a little bit slower than what we got in Lahore. It might be more of a scrap, but we're down to scrap," the 33-year-old said.

New Zealand played their final group stage match against India at the Dubai International Stadium. The Kiwis suffered a 44-run defeat despite valiant innings of 81 off 120 balls by Kane Williamson. Varun Chakravarthy rattled New Zealand’s batting line-up as he picked five wickets while conceding 43 runs at an economy rate of 4.3 in 10 overs.

New Zealand confident to take on India in the final despite group stage

Mitchell Santner exudes confidence of his team putting up a good show against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 despite their final group stage defeat against the Men in Blue.

“We've come against a good side. I think we'll be better for the run we had the other day against them. We've had a bit of a roll on. Hopefully, it continues.”

Team India and New Zealand were fighting for a top spot finish in Group A as both sides were tied at two wins and four points. With the defeat against India, New Zealand finished second in Group A and faced South Africa in the second semifinal, where they defeated Proteas by 50 runs to qualify for the final.

Team India defeated Australia by six wickets in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 in order to make it to the third consecutive final of the marquee event. India and New Zealand will face off in the Champions Trophy final for the first time since 2000, when New Zealand defeated India by four wickets to win their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title in Nairobi.

