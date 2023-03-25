WWE: Will Bad Bunny return for in-ring action at WrestleMania 39?

WWE is gearing up for its Showcase of Immortals, WrestleMania 39, on April 1-2. While the PPV usually sees top matches, including some celebrity appearances, one such celebrity who could return to in-ring action could be Bad Bunny.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is during that phase of the year when it is preparing for its Grandest Stage, as it will be hosting WrestleMania 39 at the So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1-2. The premium live event and pay-per-view (PPV) is famous for some top feuds culminating into top matches between top superstars.

The Showcase of Immortals is also famous for some celebrity appearances, and this year, it won’t be any different. As for the celebrity appearance, while social media influencer Logan Paul would be in in-ring action against former World and Universal Champion Seth ‘Frekin’ Rollins, renowned Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny would also be appearing during the show.

However, as per WrestleVotes, Bunny’s appearance at the Grandest Stage would not just be any appearance but in the form of in-ring action. The media outlet also reports that he has resumed training for a possible in-ring return. He had competed in a tag-team match at WM37 alongside Damien Priest, defeating The Miz and John Morisson.

“On March 14, Bad Bunny, Damian Priest and Jamie Noble went to a training facility in Los Angeles to work things out. I can’t confirm if it’s for WrestleMania or Backlash, but I think it’s WrestleMania. There was a training session involving the three of them. I don’t know if that means Priest is directly involved, or what physicality Bad Bunny is doing, but he’s training for physicality,” read WrestleVotes’ report.

Also, it must be noted that the following PPV after WM39 is Backlash, which takes place on May 6 in Bunny’s home country of Puerto Rico, making it highly likely that he would be back in some in-ring action while he has also been officially advertised for the show.