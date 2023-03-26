WWE WrestleMania 39: Edge's former tag-team partner likely to return to assist against Finn Balor

WWE WrestleMania 39: Edge will be taking on Judgement Day's Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match. While the latter is likely to receive assistance from his current partner Damien Priest, the former could have his former partner Gangrel return to assist him.

Legendary World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Edge is set to face off against one of his founding fraction's members, Finn Balor of the Judgement Day. It occurs at WrestleMania 39, while the feud would culminate inside the Hell in a Cell. Although the HIAC cage is designed to keep any outside disturbances away, it has been seen in the past that intruders managed to sneak in by breaking the cage door.

Given the intensity between Edge and Balor currently, and the promos they have teased so far, it is almost sure that the two would bring out their alter persona in this feud, with the former representing the 'Brood', while the latter will be coming out as the 'Demon Balor'.

ALSO READ: WWE - Will Bad Bunny return for in-ring action at WrestleMania 39?

As for this feud, Balor is likely assisted by his current partner Damien Priest. While Edge has indicated he is coming alone, it isn't the case. As per Xero News, Edge's former 'Brood' tag-team partner, Gangrel, is probably returning at the Grandest Stage to assist him, while it has also been tipped that Priest and Gangrel might engage in a squash match during the show.

On the other hand, Edge revealed that Judgement Day is not what it was initially envisioned but is undoubtedly better. "It's turned into something entirely different and better, quite honestly. Where it's at now is the goal I had in mind. I thought the concept of The Judgment Day, the idea behind it was, 'Here are these talented individuals who I truly felt weren't getting the opportunity that they deserved, and if they got that opportunity, they could fly with it,'" he said during the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves.