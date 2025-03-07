Mohammed Shami Roza controversy: Shama Mohamed defends Team India pacer for not fasting during Ramadan (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Congress leader Shama Mohamed has come out in defence of Team India veteran pacer Mohammed Shami amid his controversy for not keeping roza during Ramadan. The controversy erupted when Shami was spotted drinking an energy drink during the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, Mohammed Shami received backlash for keeping fast amid the opening period of Ramadan. Muslim cleric Maulana Shahbuddin slammed Team India veteran pacer for not observing fast, calling him ‘a big criminal’ for not prioritizing religious obligations amid his commitments in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Amid the criticism for not keeping roza, Shami received support from a section of people who defended the fast bowler, arguing that athlete’s health and performance should take precedence over religious practices.

Also read: "He is playing for country": Shami's family, clerics slam Jamaat President's remarks on India star (WATCH)

Speaking to ANI, Shama Mohamed stated that it is not necessary to keep fast while travelling. The Congress leader further highlighted that Mohammed Shami is expected to get thirsty during the match, adding that nobody insisted on keeping roza while playing a sport.

“In Islam, there is a very important thing during Ramzan. When we are travelling, we don't need to fast (Roza), so Mohammed Shami is travelling and he's not at his own place.” Shama said.

“He's playing a sport where he can be very thirsty. Nobody insists that when you're playing a sport, you have to fast...It is your deeds which are very important. It (Islam) is a very scientific religion." she added.

Shama Mohamed’s comments in defence of Mohammed Shami amid his roza controversy came just days after the Congress leader criticized Team India skipper Rohit Sharma’s fitness, calling him ‘fit’ and went on to label him as the ‘unimpressive’ captain of Team India. She further stated that Rohit is a ‘mediocre’ captain and player while comparing him to former Indian captains, including the likes of Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli.

Shami Mohamed’s criticism on Rohit Sharma’s fitness received a massive backlash from the Indian cricket fraternity, with the BCCI slamming her remarks as ‘disrespectful’ towards the veteran Indian opener. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh criticized Shama’s remarks over Rohit’s fitness, stating that one should not comment on one’s fitness without knowing the facts.

Mohammed Shami is leading wicket-taker for India in Champions Trophy 2025

Mohammed Shami has been leading India’s bowling attack in the absence of pace spearhead in the Champions Trophy 2025. Shami has put up a good performance in the marquee event, as he is the leading wicket-taker for India, with eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul, at an average of 19.46 and an economy rate of 4.87 in four matches.

His best performance came against Bangladesh, where he registered his figures of 5/53 at an economy rate of 5.3 in 10 overs. Mohammed Shami played a vital role in helping Team India win the semifinal against Australia, with a scorching spell of 3/48 at an economy rate of 4.8 in 10 overs.

Mohammed Shami will look to put up a best performance when Team India take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final on Sunday, March 7.

Also read: India vs Pakistan CT 2025 showdown shatters records, becomes 2nd most watched cricket match in TV history

Latest Videos