IPL 2025: Pyla Avinash hails PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting a 'legend', likely to make his IPL debut

Read Full Article

Twenty-year-old Pyla Avinash is all set to make his Indian Premier League debut in the upcoming edition for Punjab Kings. The franchise, over the years, has garnered a reputation for its impressive scouting abilities and unearthing new top-tier talent. Onboarding Avinash at the auctions last year, the Kings continued to showcase their faith in young players, and Avinash is now eager to make a mark on the biggest stage, a release said.

Ashish Tuli, GM for Cricketing Operations at Punjab Kings explained how Avinash caught the scouting team's eyes, which led to his acquisition in the IPL season 18 auction.

"Our attention was rawn to his power-hitting abilities and performance in a domestic T20 tournament. However, it is important to note that those performances were not the sole factor for our interest, as we have been monitoring him for some time," he said, according to a release.

"The process of identifying the right talent involves a comprehensive and meticulous approach. Over a dozen specialized scouts work throughout the year, covering all major state leagues and BCCI-affiliated tournaments. It is essential to have a keen eye for identifying the right talent at the right time, a skill that comes with experience and a deep understanding of the game," Tuli added.

Also read: IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals how MS Dhoni approached him for CSK captaincy role

Avinash, who used to get motivated by watching Ricky Ponting's batting videos on YouTube, will now be training under the former Australian captain as Punjab Kings gear up for the upcoming season.

"He is a legend. I used to watch Ricky Ponting's batting videos where he would play the pull shot to get inspired. He has played some great knocks in his career and I am looking forward to working with him," said the 24-year-old while talking about the new head coach of Punjab Kings.

Hailing from the city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Avinash picked up a cricket bat at the young age of 13 for leisure. Representing Andhra Cricket Association in the domestic circuit, the right-handed middle-order batter earned a name for himself because of his explosive batting style.

Speaking about his journey, Avinash revealed how his brother inspired him to pick up the sport. "My brother started playing cricket first, and looking at him, I began playing as well. He played in the U-19 and U-23 Andhra Pradesh teams and he became my inspiration. Seeing him work hard everyday day motivated me to do the same."

In a local T20 tournament in his home state last year, Avinash struck 11 sixes to help his side during a 226-run chase. Recalling the innings, Avinash said, "It was a special inning because we were in a tricky spot. Chasing nearly 230, we were three or four wickets down when I came in to bat. Despite wickets falling on the other end, I continued hitting big shots. I struck five sixes in one over, and it made me believe we could complete the chase."

While Avinash was unable to finish off the chase, with his side losing the match by 1 run, his unbeaten 105-run inning of 58 balls brought eyeballs to him. "I think that inning changed my life and has made me reach where I am today. It made a huge impact," he added.

Also read: IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane to lead KKR for new season; Venkatesh Iyer named as vice-captain

After his impact performance, Avinash received his call-up to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy team in 2024, which made him realise he might have a possible career in the sport. On his debut game against Mumbai, Avinash scored a brisk fifty for his side.

Terming it as an 'emotional moment', the youngster is now ready to make his debut for Punjab Kings, who will open their campaign for IPL season 18 on March 25 against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Latest Videos