AEW: Twitter loses it as Saraya, fka Paige, makes her debut; Was WWE interested in having her back?

Saraya, fka Paige, has made her return to pro-wrestling. She debuted on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam on Wednesday, sending fans crazy. Consequently, Twitter lost it, while speculations were there that WWE tried to rehire her.

It was an incredible moment for pro-wrestling fans as Saraya, also known as Paige during her days in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), made her return to the circuit. She made her debut on All Elite Wrestling's (AEW's) Dynamite Grand Slam show at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York. She made her presence felt during the interim AEW Women's Championship match between reigning champion Toni Storm, Dr Britt Baker, D.M.D., Serena Deeb and Athena. While social media went insane following her arrival, it remains yet to be seen if her signing in the company is as an authority figure or a wrestler.

Fans might remember that Saraya was forced to take early retirement from pro-wrestling, in 2018, after suffering a career-threatening neck injury. She later worked as an on-screen authority figure, notably being the general manager of SamckDown. She also became the manager of women's tag-team stable, the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), before she decided against renewing her contract with WWE.

Earlier reports indicated AEW earnestly conversed with Saraya to bring her back to pro-wrestling. Fightful Select reports that a source confirmed that WWE was in talks with her to get her back on board, too, especially under the latter's new creative head Triple-H. Nevertheless, choosing Tony Khan's company to work for does not come as a surprise, as she could be looking for a different challenge.

Fans would be hoping for her to return to in-ring action, while Fightful noted that she had long expressed her desire to get back into the ring and was not opposed to ever wrestling again. While she had also mentioned that she would do so in the right situation, we all guess the moment has undoubtedly arrived, and we wish her luck for her AEW stint.