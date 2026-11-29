The Prime Volleyball League has been officially recognized as India's Division 1 League by the VFI, providing champions a pathway to compete in prestigious international club tournaments organized by the FIVB and CAVA.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Prime Volleyball League (PVL) has been recognised as the Official Division 1 League of India by the Steering Committee of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), marking another significant milestone in the league's growth and its contribution to Indian volleyball, ahead of its fifth edition set to begin in Ahmedabad on Monday. The recognition follows the acknowledgement received from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) in July 2026 and further strengthens PVL's position within the country's volleyball ecosystem.

As part of this recognition, the champions of the Prime Volleyball League will earn the opportunity to represent India at international club competitions organised under the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA), Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) and FIVB, subject to applicable qualification regulations. Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League, said, "This recognition is an important milestone for the Prime Volleyball League and Indian volleyball as a whole. Following the recognition from FIVB in July, the acknowledgement by the Steering Committee of the Volleyball Federation of India further reinforces the league's position as the country's premier domestic volleyball competition. More importantly, it creates a clear pathway for our winning club to represent India at international competitions."

The growing competitiveness of Indian clubs on the international stage was evident at the recently concluded CAVA Men's Volleyball League in Bhubaneswar. Bengaluru Torpedoes finished as runners-up, while Telugu Black Hawks secured the bronze medal. The tournament saw Indian clubs compete against international opposition, including Iranian club Foolad Sirjan Iranian, representing a country whose men's national team is ranked 19th in the world, compared to India's 48th position in the FIVB rankings as of October 2026. Notably, Bengaluru Torpedoes created history by becoming the first-ever Indian club to defeat an Iranian club in the competition, overcoming Foolad Sirjan Iranian during the league stage before finishing as runners-up.

Rohit Rajpal, Chairman, Steering Committee, Volleyball Federation of India, said, "Recognising the Prime Volleyball League as India's Official Division 1 League is an important step towards strengthening the competitive structure of volleyball in the country. A professional league plays a crucial role in providing Indian players with consistent high-level competition while creating opportunities for our clubs to compete internationally. The performances of Bengaluru Torpedoes and Telugu Black Hawks at the CAVA Men's Volleyball League are encouraging, and we hope this pathway will motivate more clubs, players and stakeholders to invest in the growth of Indian volleyball."

This recognition builds on the collaborative efforts of the Prime Volleyball League and the Steering Committee of the Volleyball Federation of India over the last five years towards strengthening the volleyball ecosystem in the country. Through its continued efforts to provide a professional platform for players, improve competitive standards and create greater opportunities for the sport, PVL remains committed to contributing to the long-term development of volleyball in India. (ANI)