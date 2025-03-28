user
Premier League: Top 5 Clubs That Could Snap Up Gabriel Martinelli

Premier League: Gabriel Martinelli’s inconsistent form has Arsenal fans questioning his future. Here are five potential clubs, from the Premier League and Europe that might be the perfect new home for the dynamic Brazilian winger.

Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 8:30 AM IST

Premier League: Gabriel Martinelli, once hailed as a rising star at Arsenal, has experienced a turbulent 2024-25 season marked by inconsistent performances. This fluctuation has begun discussions about his future at the club. Should Arsenal consider parting ways with the Brazilian winger, several clubs across Europe could emerge as potential destinations. Here are five clubs that might be interested in acquiring Martinelli's services.

1. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain, known for assembling a squad of high-caliber talent, could view Martinelli as a valuable addition to their attacking options. The Brazilian's pace and flair align with PSG's dynamic style of play. Moreover, the opportunity to play alongside compatriots and under a club with a strong Brazilian influence might appeal to Martinelli.

2. Atletico Madrid

Under Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid has a reputation for reinventing players and maximizing their potential within a structured system. Martinelli's work ethic and versatility could make him a suitable fit for Atletico 's tactical approach. The club's consistent presence in European competitions also offers an attractive platform for the winger to showcase his abilities.

3. Juventus

Juventus, aiming to rejuvenate their squad with young talent, might see Martinelli as a strategic acquisition. The Serie A giants have a history of nurturing emerging stars, and Martinelli could benefit from the experience of playing in Italy's top league. His attacking prowess that too in Italy could complement Juventus's offensive strategies.

4. Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund is highly known for developing young talents into world-class players. Martinelli's profile fits the mold of dynamic wingers that Dortmund favors. The Bundesliga's emphasis on attacking football could provide the Brazilian with the environment to regain form and confidence.

5. Aston Villa

Aston Villa, with ambitions to solidify their position in the Premier League's upper position, might view Martinelli as a key addition to improve their attacking options. His Premier League experience ensures a smooth transition, and under the guidance of a progressive manager in the form of Unai Emery, Martinelli could rediscover his best form.

