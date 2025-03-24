user
Premier League: 5 Left-Wingers Mikel Arteta Should Target for Arsenal’s Next Season

Premier League: Arsenal aims to bolster their attack in the upcoming season. Here are five left-wingers who could seamlessly fit into Mikel Arteta's tactical setup.

Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

Premier League: Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has shown significant progress, yet the quest for attacking reinforcement continues. Identifying a dynamic left-winger is crucial to enhance the squad's depth and versatility. Here are five potential targets who could elevate Arsenal's attacking prowess.

5. Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Nico Williams has emerged as a standout talent in La Liga, known for his pace and dribbling skills. His ability to take on defenders and create scoring opportunities makes him an attractive option. Arsenal faces competition for his signature, with other Premier League clubs also expressing interest.

4. Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

Leroy Sane's experience in the Premier League with Manchester City and his current form at Bayern Munich make him a compelling target. Reports suggest Arsenal is considering a move for Sane, who may become available on a free transfer.  His ability to stretch defenses and deliver precise crosses aligns with Arteta's tactical vision.

Also Read: Mikel Merino’s Biggest Game-Changing Moments That Defined His Career

3. Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

Ademola Lookman has been in scintillating form for Atalanta, contributing 13 goals and 5 assists in 23 Serie A appearances this season.  His agility and goal-scoring prowess make him a viable option to bolster Arsenal's left flank.

2. Yoane Wissa (Brentford)

Yoane Wissa has been instrumental for Brentford, becoming the club's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer. His consistent performances have caught Arsenal's attention, and with his contract nearing its end, a move could be feasible.

1. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

Alexander Isak's versatility allows him to operate both as a striker and a left-winger. Arsenal has identified Isak as a top target but faces competition from Liverpool, who are reportedly in talks to sign him.  His technical skills and finishing ability could add a new dimension to Arsenal's attack.

