PV Sindhu thanked PM Modi for his wishes on her Japan Open 2026 win. She recalled their interactions, including sharing ice cream after the Tokyo Olympics, and praised his support for Indian sports. Modi hailed her win as a historic feat.

Sindhu's Heartfelt Thanks to PM Modi

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating her on winning the Japan Open 2026 title, saying his wishes "mean the world" to her and recalled several memorable interactions with him over the years. Responding to the Prime Minister's congratulatory message on X, Sindhu said she would always cherish the memories of meeting him, including sharing an ice cream after the Tokyo Olympics and a brief conversation in his office. "Thank you so much, Prime Minister Sir. Your wishes mean the world to me. I will never forget sharing that ice cream with you after Tokyo, that brief conversation in your office, and the many occasions before and after when I had the privilege of meeting you and being inspired by you. Those are memories I will always cherish," Sindhu wrote on X.

She also praised the Prime Minister's work ethic and expressed gratitude for his continued support for Indian sports. "Every time I have met you, Sir, I have witnessed your incredible work ethic firsthand--always returning from one meeting, heading straight into another, often working late into the night. You truly embody what hard work, dedication, and service to the nation mean. Thank you for your unwavering support for Indian sport. Wishing you many, many years of good health and strength, Sir," she added.

PM Modi Hails 'Historic Feat'

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had congratulated Sindhu on becoming the first Indian to win the Japan Open title, describing her achievement as a historic moment for Indian badminton. "A historic feat for Indian badminton! Congratulations to PV Sindhu for emerging victorious in the Japan Open 2026. Her determination and exceptional skills were on full display throughout the tournament. The fact that she is the first Indian to win this title makes this achievement even more special. It will inspire countless young athletes across the country to play and shine," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

A Landmark Victory

The victory marked Sindhu's first Super 750 title and ended a title drought of more than two years, while also making her the first Indian shuttler to win the prestigious Japan Open. It was her biggest triumph since lifting the BWF World Championships title in 2019.

With the victory in Tokyo, Sindhu not only claimed her maiden Japan Open crown but also sent a strong statement ahead of the major international events later this season. (ANI)