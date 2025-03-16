Premier League: Haaland's record to rise of Yoane Wissa, things you might have missed this week

Erling Haaland makes history with his Premier League goal, while Southampton's relegation struggles continue and Wolves secure a crucial win.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Mar 16, 2025, 12:06 PM IST

The latest Premier League action saw several thrilling matches, with Manchester City's Erling Haaland making history, while Southampton's woes continued.
 

article_image2

Haaland's historic moment
Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City in their 2-2 draw with Brighton, converting a penalty after 11 minutes. This goal marked Haaland's 100th direct goal involvement in the Premier League, achieved in just 94 games. He becomes the first player to reach this milestone in under 100 appearances, surpassing Alan Shearer's record.

Haaland's impressive stats include 84 goals and 16 assists, with only Mohamed Salah (103) involved in more goals since Haaland's Premier League debut. He also joins Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and Sergio Aguero as the fourth Manchester City player to reach 100 direct goal involvements under Pep Guardiola.
 


article_image3

Manchester City's defensive woes
Manchester City's draw with Brighton highlighted their defensive struggles this season. The Citizens have now conceded 40 league goals, their worst defensive record under Pep Guardiola. This surpasses their previous worst record of 39 goals conceded in the 2016-17 season.

article_image4

Southampton's relegation struggles
Southampton's 1-2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers marked their ninth consecutive home league loss this season. This dismal record puts them on the brink of relegation, with only two teams in English top-flight history having lost more consecutive home league games.

article_image5

Nikola Milenkovic's rise
Nikola Milenkovic is making a strong case as the Premier League's top-scoring centre-back. He scored Nottingham Forest's opener against Ipswich and provided an assist, taking his tally to six direct goal involvements this season. Milenkovic has now surpassed Gabriel as the centre-back with the most direct goal involvements in the Premier League this season.

article_image6

Wolves' efficient win
Wolverhampton Wanderers' victory over Southampton was important in the relegation battle. Despite having only five shots, Wolves scored two goals, showcasing their efficiency in front of goal. This performance marked the fewest shots by a winning team to score at least two goals in a Premier League away game since Crystal Palace's four shots in a 0-2 win over Burnley in November 2023.

article_image7

West Ham's impressive record
West Ham United's draw against Everton continued their unbeaten run against former managers, now standing at 11 games. This streak includes nine wins and two draws, with Alan Pardew being the last former West Ham boss to beat the Hammers in February 2015.

article_image8

Yoane Wissa's breakout season
Yoane Wissa scored Brentford's equalizer in their 1-2 win over Bournemouth, marking his 14th goal of the season. Wissa has now been directly involved in 16 league goals this season, his most in a top-flight campaign for Brentford. He has also overtaken Mbeumo for the most away Premier League goals for Brentford and become the first player to score 40 Premier League goals for the Bees.

