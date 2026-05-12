With this win, Delhi has kept its slim IPL playoff hopes alive, reaching 10 points from 12 matches. Meanwhile, Punjab, after its fourth straight loss, remains in fourth place with 13 points from 11 games.

In a must-win IPL match to keep their playoff hopes alive, Delhi Capitals pulled off a stunning three-wicket victory over Punjab Kings. Chasing a massive target of 211 set by Punjab, Delhi reached the goal in 19 overs, losing seven wickets along the way.

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After a shaky start, it was the fighting spirit of captain Axar Patel (56 off 30 balls) and David Miller (51 off 28 balls) that guided them to an unbelievable win. Ashutosh Sharma (24 off 10), Madhav Tiwari (18* off 8), and Aqib Nabi (10* off 2) also made crucial contributions to Delhi's victory.

This is the highest target Delhi has ever successfully chased in IPL history. With this win, Delhi has kept its faint playoff hopes alive with 10 points from 12 matches. On the other hand, Punjab Kings, who suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, are in fourth place with 13 points from 11 games.

Final Score: Punjab Kings 210-5 in 20 overs, Delhi Capitals 216-7 in 19 overs.

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Weak Powerplay, Powerful Axar

Chasing 211, Delhi's innings got off to a wobbly start. Yash Thakur gave Delhi the first blow in the second over, bowling out Abhishek Porel for just 5 runs. Delhi went on the back foot when their big hope, KL Rahul (9), was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh in the third over.

When the hard-hitting Sahil Parakh (13 off 6) also fell in the fifth over, Delhi was struggling at 47-3 in the powerplay. However, captain Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs, who had some luck on his side, built a partnership for the fourth wicket that gave Delhi some hope. But when Stubbs was run out for 12 (off 17 balls) in the ninth over, Delhi's chances of winning looked bleak.

But from there, Axar and David Miller took charge of the fightback, putting together a 64-run partnership in just 34 balls to bring Delhi back into the game. Axar was dismissed soon after completing his half-century (56 off 30 balls), but Miller continued the assault. From a score of 138-5, Miller revived Delhi's hopes.

With 53 runs needed in the last four overs, Miller hit Ben Dwarshuis for consecutive sixes to reach his fifty. He fell soon after for 51 (off 28 balls), but Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav Tiwari took over the fight, bringing Delhi to the brink of an incredible victory. Although Ashutosh (24 off 10) fell close to the finish line, Madhav Tiwari and Aqib Nabi finished the job, taking Delhi home in the 19th over.

Earlier, after losing the toss and being put in to bat, Punjab posted a strong total of 210 for 5 in 20 overs, thanks to explosive half-centuries from opener Priyansh Arya and captain Shreyas Iyer. Shreyas Iyer was Punjab's top scorer, remaining unbeaten on 59 off 36 balls. Priyansh Arya smashed 56 off 33 balls, while Cooper Connolly scored 38 off 27.

A late cameo from Suryansh Shedge (21* off 8 balls) pushed Punjab past the 200-run mark. For Delhi, Mitchell Starc took two wickets for 57 runs, while Madhav Tiwari also picked up two wickets for 40 runs.