Shreyas Iyer’s unexpected one-handed six off Lungisani Ngidi lit up Punjab Kings’ innings against Delhi Capitals, as the skipper anchored a 200-plus total in a must-win clash after three straight defeats.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer delivered a defining moment in the IPL clash against Delhi Capitals when he struck a one-handed six down the ground off Lungisani Ngidi. Known for his slower variations, Ngidi appeared to deceive Iyer with the pace of the ball, but the shot cleared the boundary. Even the batter looked surprised as the ball sailed over the fence.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The innings carried added significance as Punjab Kings were desperate to halt a three-match losing streak. Iyer’s composed half-century steadied the team after early wickets fell, ensuring they crossed the 200-run mark. His knock was a captain’s effort, blending patience with timely boundaries to keep the scoreboard moving.

Scroll to load tweet…

Punjab Kings Build Momentum Early

The Kings began strongly, racing to 72 runs in the powerplay without losing a wicket. After Prabhsimran Singh’s dismissal, Iyer came in ahead of Cooper Connolly to maintain the left-right batting combination. The decision proved effective, as Iyer and Priyansh Arya guided the innings through a crucial phase.

Despite Iyer’s steady hand, Punjab Kings needed late acceleration. Suryansh Shegde provided it with a blistering cameo of 21 runs off just eight balls, lifting the team’s total to 210 at the end of 20 overs.

Delhi Capitals now face a daunting chase. Their batting order faltered early, losing both openers within the first three overs. The responsibility shifted to Sahil Parakh and Tristan Stubbs, whose partnership will be critical. With Ashutosh Sharma and David Miller still in the lineup, the Capitals will aim to leave 60–70 runs for the final five overs, but the challenge remains steep.