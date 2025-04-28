Delhi Capitals team mentor Kevin Pietersen sang a verse in praise of the franchise's most experienced star, KL Rahul, and shared his experience of working with the crafty Indian wicketkeeper batter in the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

"Watching KL Rahul bat is like sitting and watching paint dry on a wall," Pietersen posted on X, describing his views about the 33-year-old's batting style. However, since that post, Rahul has transformed the image that the former English captain had in his mind with his versatile and adaptable approach.

"KL has been playing in a very positive manner since the mid-to-late part of last year. We saw how he finished a couple of games for India and sealed the deal for you guys in the Champions Trophy in Dubai. I have had deep and meaningful conversations about batting with him because when you grow up as a youngster like he did, and you are taught defence, elbow up and then all of a sudden you are 30 and got to change and become a different kind of player for a different format which is evolving all the time," Pietersen told reporters in the post-match press conference.

Pietersen on KL Rahul's change in his batting

Rahul has been the backbone of Delhi's batting order, shifting to different positions according to the demands of the situation. He moved from the middle order to the opening slot and dazzled against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk with his sizzling 77(51). Even against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday at DC's home den, Rahul notched up a composed 41(39) and helped Delhi see through a tricky phase to put 162/8 on the board.

"It is very difficult. So the way he has accepted he is needed to change and the way he has changed is a great credit to the person. He is so positive, the way he practices, the way he thinks about the game and also the way he talks about the game," he added.

The air of tranquillity that Rahul enforced around DC's camp eventually faded away after 'Chase Master' and hometown hero Virat Kohli did what he does best and steered Bengaluru to a commanding six-wicket triumph, with Krunal Pandya taking the centre stage with his swashbuckling 73*.

Pietersen on Ashutosh Sharma

Apart from Rahul, Pietersen shed light on the DC's uncapped star Ashutosh Sharma. The 26-year-old continued to ride high on his past exploits, providing the much-needed firepower and depth in the batting lineup.

While working with Ashutosh, Pietersen tries to ensure that he practices the "right" way. He tries to ensure that Ashutosh learns to recognise the "right" delivery during the practice session, which would instil the same approach in him when he goes out to bat in competitive fixtures.

"Ashu is a young generation who wants to hit six on every ball. So he is the next generation T20 talent. I spent a lot of time with him and just trying to make sure he practices the right way. I think the key to performing properly is practising the right way. Just making sure when he hits the ball, he hits the right one because in the match, you want to hit the right one," he added.

Pietersen on not picking T Natarajan

Pietersen addressed the absence of the left-arm seamer T Natarajan from DC's playing XI. He revealed that the seasoned quick is raring to go, but at the moment, he has to bid his time on the bench and wait for the opportunity.

"We can only play 11 players. One thing I can say about him is that he is doing everything that he has been asked to do. They know their chances are coming. They know their chance is just around the corner. All our players are ready, and he is chomping at the bit to get there. We have got really good depth in our squad," he said.