    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian fans cheer wildly for Neeraj Chopra after javelin star storms into finals (WATCH)

    Hours after Neeraj Chopra stormed into the men's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024, a heartwarming video of Indian fans cheering wildly for the defending champion has gained traction on social media platforms.

    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

    The footage was captured while Chopra was giving an interview to a foreign media after he delivered a season's best effort of 89.34m in his very first attempt in the qualification round on Tuesday. This effort not only topped Group B but also positioned him as the leading qualifier overall, underscoring his dominance in the event.

    The viral video shows a sea of Indian fans enthusiastically celebrating Chopra's achievement. Their cheers and chants of 'Neeraj, Neeraj' create a vibrant atmosphere, reflecting the nation's fervent support for the athlete. The excitement in the video is palpable, capturing the emotional connection between Chopra's success and the pride of his supporters.

    Chopra’s performance, reminiscent of his Tokyo Olympics qualification where he also secured a top spot with a single throw, has set the stage for a thrilling final. With his personal best of 89.94 meters and a current throw that ranks as the second best of his career, the anticipation is high for him to potentially break the 90-meter mark in the final.

    As Chopra prepares for the final, where he aims to become only the fifth man in Olympic history to defend his javelin title, the viral video of his supporters serves as a testament to the widespread enthusiasm and belief in his potential to make history.

    Julian Weber of Germany topped Group A with a throw of 87.76 meters and secured the third spot overall. Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan also advanced to the finals with a throw of 86.59 meters in Group B.

    Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, who is the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and the only athlete to have defeated Neeraj Chopra this year at the Doha Diamond League, placed seventh overall with a first-round throw of 85.63 meters.

    Indian competitor Kishore Jena, unfortunately, did not qualify for the finals. He ended his campaign with a throw of 80.73 meters, finishing ninth in Group A and 18th overall.

