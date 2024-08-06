Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Olympics 2024: Grappler Vinesh Phogat enters maiden Olympic semifinal after defeating Ukraine's Livach

    Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat secured her spot in the last-four stage by defeating Ukraine's Oksana Livach with a score of 7-5 in a fiercely contested quarterfinal match at the Paris Olympics 2024.

    Paris Olympics 2024: Grappler Vinesh Phogat enters maiden Olympic semifinal after defeating Ukraine's Livach snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 4:34 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 5:18 PM IST

    Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has reached the semifinals of the 50kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024, marking a significant achievement in her third Olympic attempt. On Tuesday, the 29-year-old Phogat secured her spot in the last four with remarkable victories over some of the sport's elite competitors.

    Phogat's journey to the semifinals began with a major upset in the pre-quarterfinals, where she defeated four-time world champion and reigning gold medalist Yui Susaki of Japan. Phogat overcame a 0-2 deficit, scoring three points in the final five seconds to win 3-2.

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: India lauds 'warrior' Vinesh Phogat's win over Susaki, emotional cry goes viral (WATCH)

    In the quarterfinals, Phogat faced Ukrainian wrestler Oksana Livach, a former European champion and 2018 world championship bronze medallist. Despite a tough contest, Phogat emerged victorious with a 7-5 win. Her performance was particularly impressive as she maintained composure under pressure, securing crucial points to advance.

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw finals; WATCH monster first throw of 89.34m

    Phogat’s previous Olympic attempts had not yielded a medal, but her recent successes have brought her closer than ever to achieving her goal. With her semifinal match scheduled against Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez later today, Phogat is assured of at least a silver medal.

    A victory in the semifinals would secure her a spot in the gold medal match, while a loss would lead her to compete for bronze.

    As she continues her quest for Olympic glory, Vinesh Phogat's outstanding performances have captured the attention and admiration of wrestling fans worldwide.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paris Olympics 2024: India lauds 'warrior' Vinesh Phogat's win over Susaki, emotional cry goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: India lauds 'warrior' Vinesh Phogat's win over Susaki, emotional cry goes viral (WATCH)

    wrestling Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat stuns reigning champion Yui Sisaki, enters quarterfinals scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat stuns reigning champion Yui Sisaki, enters quarterfinals

    Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw finals; WATCH monster first throw of 89.34m snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw finals; WATCH monster first throw of 89.34m

    Athletics Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra aims to defend gold; when and where to watch Javelin star in action scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra aims to defend gold; when and where to watch Javelin star in action

    cricket SHOCKING VIDEO! Vinod Kambli caught on camera struggling to walk, fans concerned over his health scr

    SHOCKING VIDEO! Vinod Kambli caught on camera struggling to walk, fans concerned over his health

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh unrest: Former IT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak tries to flee to Delhi, detained snt

    BREAKING | Bangladesh unrest: Former IT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak tries to flee to Delhi, detained

    Raayan on OTT: When and where To watch Dhanush's film online RBA

    Raayan on OTT: When and where To watch Dhanush's film online

    Bangladesh unrest: Video captures aftermath of looting, arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Video captures aftermath of looting, arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (WATCH)

    Cricket Dinesh Karthik Net worth: Cricketer to play for Paarl Royals in SA20 scr

    Dinesh Karthik Net worth: Cricketer to play for Paarl Royals in SA20

    Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group RKK

    Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon