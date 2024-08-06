Paris Olympics 2024: Grappler Vinesh Phogat enters maiden Olympic semifinal after defeating Ukraine's Livach

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat secured her spot in the last-four stage by defeating Ukraine's Oksana Livach with a score of 7-5 in a fiercely contested quarterfinal match at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has reached the semifinals of the 50kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024, marking a significant achievement in her third Olympic attempt. On Tuesday, the 29-year-old Phogat secured her spot in the last four with remarkable victories over some of the sport's elite competitors.

Phogat's journey to the semifinals began with a major upset in the pre-quarterfinals, where she defeated four-time world champion and reigning gold medalist Yui Susaki of Japan. Phogat overcame a 0-2 deficit, scoring three points in the final five seconds to win 3-2.

In the quarterfinals, Phogat faced Ukrainian wrestler Oksana Livach, a former European champion and 2018 world championship bronze medallist. Despite a tough contest, Phogat emerged victorious with a 7-5 win. Her performance was particularly impressive as she maintained composure under pressure, securing crucial points to advance.

Phogat’s previous Olympic attempts had not yielded a medal, but her recent successes have brought her closer than ever to achieving her goal. With her semifinal match scheduled against Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez later today, Phogat is assured of at least a silver medal.

A victory in the semifinals would secure her a spot in the gold medal match, while a loss would lead her to compete for bronze.

As she continues her quest for Olympic glory, Vinesh Phogat's outstanding performances have captured the attention and admiration of wrestling fans worldwide.

