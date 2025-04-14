user
Amazon Stock Snaps 9-Week Losing Streak: Retail Sentiment Jumps

Stocktwits users turned bullish, though Trump’s erratic policy moves make it tough for investors to form a clear view.

Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 14, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) stock ended in the green last week, after nine consecutive weeks of losses, with retail sentiment improving slightly after Donald Trump's latest trade policy directive.

The U.S. said on Friday that smartphones, computers, and other electronics will be exempt from tariffs, which include a 145% levy on Chinese goods and 10% base tariff on imports from nearly all other countries, for the time being. 

The move brought relief to major tech companies, from Apple (AAPL) to Nvidia (NVDA), as well as, to some extent, retailers dependent on electronics sales.

Amazon shares gained 8.1% last week. They had fallen 25.4% over the previous nine weeks.

Since the announcement of tariffs on April 2, Amazon has reportedly canceled orders for items ranging from scooters to air conditioners from China.

Meanwhile, Chinese sellers on Amazon are considering raising prices or ceasing selling in the U.S. altogether, according to a Reuters report.

China is home to around half of Amazon's sellers, with over 100,000 Amazon businesses registered in the southern city of Shenzhen alone, generating annual revenues of $35.3 billion, according to Reuters.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment turned 'bullish' from 'neutral' a day earlier, while message volume remained high.

AMZN sentiment and message volume as of April 13 | Source: Stocktwits

Users were divided on whether Amazon's stock will move higher or lower on Monday.

Trump's frequent policy reversals — including last week's pause on tariffs for most countries — make it difficult for companies and investors to commit to a long-term strategy.

Amazon identified international trade disputes as a risk factor in its annual report released in February.

AMZN shares are down 15.7% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

